Is renovation for Shake Shack’s 2nd outlet happening at Tanjong Pagar?

It’s been almost eight months since Shake Shack opened at Jewel Changi.

But it seems the fervour is not dead, as the burger chain still sees a healthy crowd at meal times.

Which is good, because there are rumours that a second outlet *might* be opening at Craig Road, in Tanjong Pagar.

A Mothership reader spotted an outline of the Shake Shack sign on Nov. 13.

However, the sign was subsequently taken down.

But on Nov. 21, another reader sent us a snap of the place under renovation.

The decorative strip bears uncanny similarity to the one at Shake Shack Jewel:

Previously on Nov. 3, CNA Lifestyle reported that a second Shake Shack outlet in Singapore is not out of the question.

Shake Shack’s culinary director Mark Rosati was quoted as saying,

“So, we definitely want to open up another one but it’s when the time’s right. But know that if we open a second location here in whatever the neighbourhood, we will make sure it looks good.”

Mothership has reached out to Shake Shack’s representatives on Nov. 24 but has yet to receive a response.

