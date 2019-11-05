fbpx

Back

Hong Kong cosmetics retail chain Sasa to close all 22 outlets in S’pore, 170 staff affected

Sad day.

Nyi Nyi Thet | December 3, 12:14 am

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

Sasa is closing all 22 stores in Singapore.

Image from Yelp/Juliah
Image from giftout.co

The announcement comes on the heels of what the company considers subpar performances in Singapore, with six straight years of losses.

The sudden closure comes more than a year after it closed all its stores in Taiwan.

That move led to 260 employees being terminated in March 2018.

According to Channel 8 News, the closure of all 22 stores in Singapore will affect about 170 employees.

Sasa was founded in 1978 by Kwok Siu-Ming and had enjoyed booming popularity until recent years.

In the first half of 2015, they saw profits fall 55 per cent, which according to CNBC was due to a fall in China’s spending power.

According to a Bloomberg article, months of unrest in Hong Kong has also taken a toll on Sasa.

Shares slid 24 per cent in August, and short bets against the retail chain are at their absolute highest.

Image from Giftout

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

10 people allegedly carried out an S$11.4 million housing loan cashback scam in S'pore

Wow, a lot of steps.

December 2, 11:22 pm

6 M'sians jailed & fined for skipping Friday prayers to picnic at Terengganu waterfall

Wow.

December 2, 08:53 pm

Standard Chartered Marathon should not shut down city in land-scarce S'pore on Saturday evening, thousands agree

90 roads shut down in the midst of the biggest concert in Singapore.

December 2, 08:50 pm

Flash floods in Choa Chu Kang & Jurong East leaves some commuters in ankle-deep water

Moderate to heavy showers are expected this month.

December 2, 08:40 pm

I thought saving money in S'pore would be easy but I keep spending on dumb millennial things

If spending can be frictionless, so can giving.

December 2, 07:56 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close