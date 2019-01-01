Young man, 17, arrested after PMD accident with boy, 6, at Marina Bay Sands

A six-year-old boy was allegedly hit by a personal mobility device at Marina Bay Sands at 10 Bayfront Avenue.

This accident comes after e-scooters were banned from footpaths in Singapore some seven weeks ago in early November 2019.

PMD accident involving six-year-old boy and teenage rider

The accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

In response to Mothership queries, the police said that they were alerted to the accident at around 12:42am near The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

According to the police, the six-year-old boy was conscious when conveyed to KK Women’s and Children Hospital.

The PMD rider, a 17-year-old male teenager, was subsequently arrested for causing hurt by a rash act.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Fines and jail terms from Jan. 1, 2020

Starting from Jan. 1, 2020, The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will take a zero-tolerance approach against e-scooter riders caught on Singapore footpaths.

A tougher stance to deal with recalcitrant riders translates into fines and possible jail terms for those caught and found guilty.

Offenders will face a fine of up to S$2,000 and/or jail of up to three months from next year.

This was the punishment mentioned by Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min in Parliament on Nov. 4.

PMDs can now only be used on the 440km of cycling paths islandwide.

Image via Shi Min Teh on Unsplash