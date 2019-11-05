fbpx

PewDiePie’s newly-bought house in Japan robbed, wife Marziapie says 90% of valuables gone

Tough break.

Ashley Tan | December 3, 03:45 pm

You might have heard the news of famous YouTuber PewDiePie and his wife Marzia having just bought their dream home in Japan.

PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world, with over 101 million subscribers on the channel.

On Sep. 30, the 19-year-old randomly announced in a video that he and his wife, Marzia Kjellberg, had purchased a home in Japan.

He commented: “Remember a while back, the last time I was in Japan, I was like “Oh I would really like to live here.” Well, we bought a house here, yay!”

PewDiePie described it as a dream come true, but did not reveal any other details, such as where in Japan it was located or how much it had cost.

House allegedly broken into

In an Instagram story update on Dec. 1, Marzia revealed that their house had been broken into and robbed.

Photo from @nojumper / Twitter

In the story, she shared that “90% of [her] valuables”, including jewellery, luxury goods and special items had been stolen.

She admitted that she knew it was “materialistic” of her to be so upset, but could not help her shock and sadness at all of her belongings suddenly being taken away.

PewDiePie confirmed it was house in Japan

Although Marzia did not specify which of their houses had been robbed, PewDiePie eventually clarified in another video posted on Dec. 2, that their newly-bought home in Japan had been the target of the crime.

The video was even titled “Blessed images because my house was robbed”.

And it seems this incident had followed bad news for one of their other properties.

The pair’s home in Brighton, United Kingdom, was recently flooded after a downpour, their backyard and garden swamped by sewage from their neighbour’s house, according to the Metro.

Photos Marzia posted to her Instagram page showed her in calf-deep water surveying the damage.

In his video, PewDiePie commented on the irony of the situation, saying: “First, here in the UK my house gets flooded, pure panic for the past couple of days. And then, my place in Japan was robbed, and they took all our stuff. Epic.”

“I need to look at some blessed images on Reddit, to know the whole world isn’t just rotten,” he said.

It is uncertain if PewDiePie lost any of his belongings in the incident, or if the duo have made a police report.

Fans worried

This isn’t the first time the couple have experienced intrusions into their privacy—in 2016, PewDiePie had had to make a video titled “Don’t come to my house” to ward off diehard fanatics who showed up at their doorstep.

This time, numerous fans took to Twitter to voice concern for the pair, and slam whoever the culprit is.

Top photo from @itsmarziapie / IG and @pewdiepie / IG

