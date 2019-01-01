GrabFood customer in S’pore cancels 20 packs of noodles late-night order when ready as he had waited 30 minutes

A hawker has taken to Facebook to highlight the type of unruly customer she faced and to reveal the ugly side of some people in Singapore who have no qualms making other people’s lives difficult

Advertisement

Order of 20 packets late at night

In her Dec. 29 Facebook post, the woman wrote about how she received a S$110 order for 20 packets of Tomato Ban Mee, which is essentially noodles in tomato soup.

According to the time stamp on the messages to confirm the order and delivery details with the customer, the bulk order was made past 11pm — when the hawker was low on manpower and would have to take some time to prepare all the food.

Cancelled

Despite repeated confirmation with the customer in Woodlands over text that the order will proceed at 11:15pm, the customer eventually still cancelled the bulk order at 11:48pm, and refused to accept the food that had already been prepared.

Advertisement

The reason?

It had taken more than 30 minutes and that was too long.

To make matters worst, the customer had opted to make payment via cash.

This meant that the order was prepared despite no money transferred to the hawker, who would then have to absorb the cost of the ingredients and labour, as well as causing a lot of food to be wasted.

Advertisement

Problems

The hawker then laid out the issues with the current food ordering and delivery system, and the problematic attitude of some customers.

She wrote that two delivery riders had turned down the job of delivering the 20 packets of food, as they simply could not cope with the load.

As there was no other riders around, the hawker’s fiance went the extra mile of offering to personally deliver the food by driving down to the customer’s location, which was only 3.4km away.

The drive would have taken about seven minutes.

To add insult to injury, the preparation of the food took about 20 minutes — a relatively fast prep time for such a large order.

Customers can be more understanding

The hawker also wrote that customers have to understand that stalls that remain open overnight and fulfil supper orders are usually understaffed and would need to take a bit more time to get the food ready.

She also lamented that it is uncalled for and strange that people in Singapore would queue for hours for some fancier food items, but cannot wait for half an hour for their delivery of hawker food late at night.

In the comments section of the post, the hawker further explained that this was not the first time she has heard of such cancellations, and that accepting cash payments is a constant risk, as hawkers would then have to seek redress and refunds from GrabFood itself, which might take some time.