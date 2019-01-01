fbpx

Back

GrabFood customer in S’pore cancels 20 packs of noodles late-night order when ready as he had waited 30 minutes

This type of customers are the worst. But could be a saboteur.

Belmont Lay | December 30, 04:29 am

Events

Share

A hawker has taken to Facebook to highlight the type of unruly customer she faced and to reveal the ugly side of some people in Singapore who have no qualms making other people’s lives difficult

Order of 20 packets late at night

In her Dec. 29 Facebook post, the woman wrote about how she received a S$110 order for 20 packets of Tomato Ban Mee, which is essentially noodles in tomato soup.

According to the time stamp on the messages to confirm the order and delivery details with the customer, the bulk order was made past 11pm — when the hawker was low on manpower and would have to take some time to prepare all the food.

Cancelled

Despite repeated confirmation with the customer in Woodlands over text that the order will proceed at 11:15pm, the customer eventually still cancelled the bulk order at 11:48pm, and refused to accept the food that had already been prepared.

The reason?

It had taken more than 30 minutes and that was too long.

To make matters worst, the customer had opted to make payment via cash.

This meant that the order was prepared despite no money transferred to the hawker, who would then have to absorb the cost of the ingredients and labour, as well as causing a lot of food to be wasted.

Problems

The hawker then laid out the issues with the current food ordering and delivery system, and the problematic attitude of some customers.

She wrote that two delivery riders had turned down the job of delivering the 20 packets of food, as they simply could not cope with the load.

As there was no other riders around, the hawker’s fiance went the extra mile of offering to personally deliver the food by driving down to the customer’s location, which was only 3.4km away.

The drive would have taken about seven minutes.

To add insult to injury, the preparation of the food took about 20 minutes — a relatively fast prep time for such a large order.

Customers can be more understanding

The hawker also wrote that customers have to understand that stalls that remain open overnight and fulfil supper orders are usually understaffed and would need to take a bit more time to get the food ready.

She also lamented that it is uncalled for and strange that people in Singapore would queue for hours for some fancier food items, but cannot wait for half an hour for their delivery of hawker food late at night.

In the comments section of the post, the hawker further explained that this was not the first time she has heard of such cancellations, and that accepting cash payments is a constant risk, as hawkers would then have to seek redress and refunds from GrabFood itself, which might take some time.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Morning Read Morning Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Hui Lau Shan dessert shop opening at Nex in Serangoon in Jan. 2020

No need to go JB for this anymore.

December 30, 03:34 am

Woman resorts to relieving herself on S'pore-JB Causeway as she couldn't wait in jam any longer

There was a five-hour jam that day.

December 30, 12:57 am

A no-holds-barred review of bubble milk tea crispy seaweed sold at Sheng Siong for S$2.70 per packet

The seaweed has a slight milk tea taste, but only after a couple of bites.

December 29, 11:43 pm

Young man, 17, arrested after PMD accident with boy, 6, at Marina Bay Sands

Police investigations are ongoing.

December 29, 11:22 pm

All 6 women victims believed to be Filipinas: 2 dead, 4 injured after car crashes through railing at Lucky Plaza on busy Sunday afternoon

Tragedy before the year ends.

December 29, 08:44 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close