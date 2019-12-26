fbpx

Selected North-South line MRT stations to close earlier from Jan. to Mar. 2020 due to maintenance

They will be closed earlier mostly during the weekend.

Jason Fan | December 26, 11:55 am

Nightowls, please take note.

From January to March 2020, during certain hours during the weekend, selected MRT stations on the North-South Line will close early.

According to SMRT, the early closures are meant to facilitate maintenance works and the renewal of the power supply system along the North-South Line.

Selected stations will close earlier during the weekend

From Jan. 3 to Jan. 11, 2020, the four MRT stations between Novena and Bishan will close earlier at about 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Commuters seeking to travel between Ang Mo Kio and Newton station during these timings can use Shuttle Bus Service 9.

On selected Fridays and Saturdays in February, and all Fridays and Saturdays in March, the three MRT stations between Yishun and Yio Chu Kang will close earlier, at about 11pm.

Those who wish to travel between Canberra and Ang Mo Kio during these timings can use Shuttle Bus Service 10.

Commuters advised to check departure times as they may vary

Commuters are advised to check the departure times at the affected MRT stations on SMRT’s website or social media platforms, as the timing of the last trains during the planned early closures may vary.

More time may also be needed to travel between the affected MRT stations using the shuttle bus services.

You can see SMRT’s announcement here:

Top image from SMRT.

 

About Jason Fan

Jason dreams of visiting every country in the world and not dying in the process.

