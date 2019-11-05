New version of Majulah Singapura to be aired on S’pore radio stations on Dec. 3, 2019

A new rendition of Majulah Singapura will be broadcast on all Singapore radio stations at 11.20am on Dec. 3, 2019.

It is to mark the 60th anniversary of Singapore’s national symbols — the anthem, the national flag and the state crest — after they were first unveiled on this day in 1959.

The new rendition is by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra.

The public can download the new version from the National Heritage Board website.

Majulah Singapura means Onward Singapore.

The announcement of the new rendition was made by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu on Sunday, Dec. 1, The Straits Times and Today reported.

Previous update

The current version of the national anthem was recorded in 2001, which was the last time it was updated.

Majulah Singapura was composed in 1958 by the late Zubir Said.

The song was introduced as Singapore’s national anthem on Dec. 3, 1959 after it was tweaked slightly following self-governance status.

This new rendition also comes less than four months after local rocker Ramli Sarip performed a heartfelt rendition of Majulah Singapura at the 54th National Day Parade, a version of which can be viewed here:

Top photo via Zubir Said ‘Majulah Singapura’ and Wikipedia