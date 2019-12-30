Lucky Plaza accident victims not sent to Mount Elizabeth Hospital, explained

On Dec. 29, around 5pm, six Filipino domestic workers were involved in an accident at Lucky Plaza in Orchard Road.

Two women have died from the accident, while the remaining four are injured.

With the accident happening in the Orchard Road area, many have questioned the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s decision to send the victims to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), rather than Mount Elizabeth Hospital, which is nearer.

Victims were brought to the nearest hospital that is equipped to deal with trauma patients

TTSH is approximately 3.1km away from Lucky Plaza, while Mount Elizabeth Hospital is within walking distance to the scene of the accident.

Many observers suggested that the victims should have been sent to Mount Elizabeth Hospital immediately, given the proximity of the private hospital to the accident site.

One commenter online also said that in an emergency, victims should be brought to the nearest hospital, whether it is a government hospital or otherwise.

Mount Elizabeth Hospital is a private hospital, which commands higher fees compared to most government hospitals.

Mount Elizabeth Hospital not part of SCDF’s list of medical providers

Dr Noel Yeo, CEO of Mount Elizabeth Hospital, told Mothership that the hospital and its ambulance services are not part of the SCDF’s list of medical providers.

This means that the hospital will not be activated by the SCDF even if an accident occurs within close proximity.

The hospital clarified that their 24-hour A&E department is open to all patients, regardless of who they are, and that their A&E team would have responded immediately, had they been activated or informed of the accident.

However, it also stated that while it was capable of treating emergencies, it is not set up to treat severe traumatic conditions.

You can read the full statement here:

“We are saddened to hear of the car crash incident that happened outside Lucky Plaza yesterday. Our condolences go out to the families of the two victims who lost their lives. We also wish the other victims a speedy recovery. Our 24-hour A&E department is open to all patients, regardless of who they are. We will even despatch our staff to attend to emergencies via our ambulance service. Our A&E team would have reacted immediately to help stabilise the injured while waiting for the SCDF to arrive, had we been activated. We learned later from news reports that the SCDF responded swiftly to the casualties. Our hospital and ambulance services are not part of the SCDF’s list of medical providers. This means that the hospital will not be activated by the SCDF even if such an incident is within close proximity. While the hospital is capable of treating emergencies, it is not set up like the restructured hospitals for severe traumatic conditions, which include multiple trauma and extensive burns.”

Mothership has reached out to the SCDF for a statement, and will update this article when we receive a response.

TTSH has a dedicated trauma centre

According to TTSH, the hospital attends to the largest number of trauma patients in Singapore.

In 2003, the hospital set up Singapore’s first trauma unit with surgeons, according to CNA.

The chief of trauma and acute care surgery at TTSH is also one of around 10 trauma surgeons in all of Singapore.

According to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), trauma centres are different from an average A&E department, as they are specially equipped to treat the most high-risk of injuries.

While trauma centres are typically located within hospitals, and often in the emergency department, not all emergency departments would be able to provide care for trauma patients.

For example, a patient suffering from broken bones or less severe injuries should head to an emergency room, while a patient who is suffering from gunshot wounds or traumatic car crash injuries should be treated by a trauma center.

