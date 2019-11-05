Grab M’sia takes customer’s Twitter name too seriously, calls him ‘crackhead’ when addressing his complaint

Sometimes, people take to social media to rant about things that frustrate them.

Like food delivery orders that go undelivered.

For one Twitter user in Malaysia, he recently tweeted about a GrabFood order that he had allegedly been charged for even though it was undelivered.

In response, Grab Malaysia promptly got back to him within the hour, apologising for the situation and assuring him that they would do their best to assist with this unfortunate mishap.

In their response, however, they had taken the customer’s Twitter name very seriously, addressing him by his Twitter name.

Which just so happens to be “crackhead”.

Here’s Grab Malaysia’s reply:

Crackhead or tiredcroissant?

This immediately led the original Twitter user to ask, “are you calling me a crackhead”:

R u calling me a crackhead https://t.co/1q65oM1TvF — crackhead (@tiredcroissant) November 30, 2019

Others were also quick to point out the hilarity of the situation.

LMAO "hi crackhead🙏🏻" got me dead — نيسا (@nissazukri) November 30, 2019

Dont you mean "grabbed" the chance? — Vincent Soon (@Vsmh96) December 1, 2019

This is the content I sign up for

I'm still laughing. — MRS (@MeaResea) December 2, 2019

But to be fair, the alternative was to address the user by his Twitter handle.

AHHAHAHAHA WHAT EVEN at least, address him/her as tired croissant 😂 — aya (@4fyraa) December 1, 2019

he’s tired being called croissant, grab knows it well. — lintang (@nyebeliiin) December 1, 2019

Either way, great service recovery.

Top photo via @tiredcroissant Twitter screenshot & Grab FB

