fbpx

Back

Chinese reality show ‘Chase Me’ pulls Godfrey Gao episode after fan outcry

Good.

Syahindah Ishak |Guan Zhen Tan | December 2, 01:33 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

On Nov. 27, 2019, Taiwanese-Canadian actor Godfrey Gao died at the age of 35.

Chinese reality show criticised after Gao’s death

He collapsed while filming ‘Chase Me’, a Chinese reality show involving intense physical activities such as obstacle courses and stunts.

Doctors were unable to resuscitate the actor and he was pronounced dead.

Following his death, fans took to social media to call for the cancellation of the show.

Fans call for Chinese reality show ‘Chase Me’ to be cancelled after Godfrey Gao dies filming on set

Many felt the show was too strenuous and had a history of pushing celebrities to the brink of exhaustion.

Some even claimed the show made the celebrities do activities they were reluctant to participate in.

Halted scheduled broadcast

The show, which is broadcasted by Zhejiang Satellite TV, has since stopped its scheduled broadcast.

It was initially scheduled for 9:10 pm on Nov. 29, but was replaced with another TV show.

The TV station stated on its official Weibo account that it takes full responsibility for Gao’s death.

Gao worked for 17 hours straight

After his death, it was found that Gao had been ill before he began filming Chase Me.

He began filming for the show at 8:30am on Nov. 26 and worked the entire day.

Around midnight, he complained of some discomfort and around 1.45am, he collapsed.

In total, he had been working for 17 hours straight.

Before collapsing, Gao was allegedly heard saying, “I can’t go on anymore” in Mandarin.

Top photos via Zhejiang TV/YouTube & Godfrey Gao/IG .

About Syahindah Ishak

Syahindah has an intense fear of heights so she's thankful she's short.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Fandi Ahmad apologises for S'pore's poor football performance at SEA Games 2019

He defended his boys though.

December 2, 12:59 pm

Paradise Dynasty introduces alcoholic xiao long baos filled with rice wine, beer, scotch, cognac & red wine

Good.

December 2, 12:49 pm

Bali running out of water thanks to drought, industry & tourist demands

Don't waste water while you're abroad.

December 2, 12:26 pm

New version of Majulah Singapura to be aired on S'pore radio stations on Dec. 3, 2019

60 years after it first came out.

December 2, 11:42 am

Bangkok's Chatuchak Market coming to S'pore, Feb. to May, 2020

Wow. 55555.

December 2, 11:10 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close