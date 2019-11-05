Chinese reality show ‘Chase Me’ pulls Godfrey Gao episode after fan outcry

On Nov. 27, 2019, Taiwanese-Canadian actor Godfrey Gao died at the age of 35.

Chinese reality show criticised after Gao’s death

He collapsed while filming ‘Chase Me’, a Chinese reality show involving intense physical activities such as obstacle courses and stunts.

Doctors were unable to resuscitate the actor and he was pronounced dead.

Following his death, fans took to social media to call for the cancellation of the show.

Many felt the show was too strenuous and had a history of pushing celebrities to the brink of exhaustion.

Some even claimed the show made the celebrities do activities they were reluctant to participate in.

Halted scheduled broadcast

The show, which is broadcasted by Zhejiang Satellite TV, has since stopped its scheduled broadcast.

It was initially scheduled for 9:10 pm on Nov. 29, but was replaced with another TV show.

The TV station stated on its official Weibo account that it takes full responsibility for Gao’s death.

Gao worked for 17 hours straight

After his death, it was found that Gao had been ill before he began filming Chase Me.

He began filming for the show at 8:30am on Nov. 26 and worked the entire day.

Around midnight, he complained of some discomfort and around 1.45am, he collapsed.

In total, he had been working for 17 hours straight.

Before collapsing, Gao was allegedly heard saying, “I can’t go on anymore” in Mandarin.

