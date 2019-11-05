fbpx

Godfrey Gao reportedly had flu & worked 17 consecutive hours before he died

:'(

Tanya Ong | November 27, 06:35 pm

Godfrey Gao was filming a variety show Chase Me when he collapsed on set, and died afterwards.

Godfrey Gao, 35, dies after collapsing while filming reality show

Worked for 17 consecutive hours

According to Oriental Daily, the 35-year-old had been ill two days before on Nov. 25 and was down with a flu.

On Nov. 26, he began filming for Chase Me and reportedly started working at 8:30am.

He worked throughout the day and reportedly started feeling some discomfort around midnight.

Before collapsing, Gao was allegedly heard saying, “I can’t go on anymore” in Mandarin.

By the time he had collapsed at around 1:45am on Nov. 27, he had been working for 17 hours straight.

He was sent to the hospital past 2am but doctors were unable to resuscitate him.

Following news of his death, Sinchew Daily reported that Taiwanese doctors have suggested that overworking and putting a lot of stress on the body can lead to sudden death.

This can happen despite the individual leading a healthy lifestyle.

According to a video shared on Twitter, another actor was allegedly videoed looking exhausted while filming Chase Me as well.

It is unclear when the footage was taken.

Chinese social media users are calling for a stop to Chase Me filming, in light of this tragedy.

Top photo via IG/Godfrey Gao.

