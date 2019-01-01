fbpx

Back

Thai toy seller furious at kitty after it destroys 2,434-piece figurine that took 1 week to assemble

Can't stay angry if the culprit is this cute, though.

Tanya Ong | December 29, 04:22 pm

Events

Share

Cats can bring joy to our lives.

But as one man in Thailand would learn, they can also bring great anguish.

The man, who appears to be a toy seller, recently took to Facebook to share an infuriating and funny incident involving his cat and a Doraemon figurine.

2,432-piece Doraemon figurine

In his post, he said that he took a week to assemble a Doraemon figurine for a customer.

Here’s the Doraemon figurine, which involves 2,432 blocks:

Doraemon
FB/ภูมิมัย พรทอง

And a closer look at the figurine:

FB/ภูมิมัย พรทอง

From his photos in August, a Doraemon figurine can also be seen in the background:

FB/ภูมิมัย พรทอง

The customer wanted to collect it before the new year, he added.

Cat apparently knocked figurine over

Unfortunately for him, however, his efforts were apparently undone by his cat.

From the picture, it appears that his cat had knocked the figurine over.

FB/ภูมิมัย พรทอง

His furious Facebook caption added: “I will kill you!!!”

FB/ภูมิมัย พรทอง

Here’s his original Facebook post, which has since gone viral with over 68,000 shares:

Thankfully for his cat, he was only joking.

He posted a photo with his cat on Dec. 28 saying that all is well with them.

Aww.

Top photo via FB/ภูมิมัย พรทอง

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Merlion & ArtScience Museum will be lit up from Dec. 29 - 31, 2019 as part of countdown festivities

Pre-new year sights.

December 29, 05:01 pm

This 6 min 44 sec S'pore in 2019 recap video features almost every insane thing

Succinct.

December 29, 02:54 pm

Cars from M'sia cannot provide transport services from Johor to S'pore unless they have public service vehicle licence

LTA is warning that it will carry out strong enforcement action against errant drivers of such vehicles.

December 29, 02:08 pm

Old Chang Kee selling mala chicken puff & mala crispy chicken from Jan. 2 till March 2020

Happy Mala New Year.

December 29, 01:47 pm

More than S$10,316 raised to honour Muslim youth who protected church-goers from bomb blast in 2000

Rest in peace.

December 29, 01:10 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close