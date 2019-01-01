Thai toy seller furious at kitty after it destroys 2,434-piece figurine that took 1 week to assemble

Cats can bring joy to our lives.

But as one man in Thailand would learn, they can also bring great anguish.

The man, who appears to be a toy seller, recently took to Facebook to share an infuriating and funny incident involving his cat and a Doraemon figurine.

2,432-piece Doraemon figurine

In his post, he said that he took a week to assemble a Doraemon figurine for a customer.

Here’s the Doraemon figurine, which involves 2,432 blocks:

And a closer look at the figurine:

From his photos in August, a Doraemon figurine can also be seen in the background:

The customer wanted to collect it before the new year, he added.

Cat apparently knocked figurine over

Unfortunately for him, however, his efforts were apparently undone by his cat.

From the picture, it appears that his cat had knocked the figurine over.

His furious Facebook caption added: “I will kill you!!!”

Here’s his original Facebook post, which has since gone viral with over 68,000 shares:

Thankfully for his cat, he was only joking.

He posted a photo with his cat on Dec. 28 saying that all is well with them.

Aww.

