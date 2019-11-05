Woman shares some ‘Carouhell’ conversations that are just a little too relatable
The horror stories never seem to end.
Carousell can be a strange, confusing, and overall difficult place for both buyers and sellers, earning itself the nickname “Carouhell.”
One Facebook user, Dia Benzy, shared a compilation of some of her Carouhell experiences in a post on Nov. 21.
The post has been shared almost 4000 times.
Here are some of the highlights of Part 2:
Some language misunderstandings
The multiple meanings of “throw” seem to have caused some miscommunication.
Things got a little too personal
On the bright side, at least the buyer kept her informed of her unfortunate situation.
Generally confused buyers
Dia had probably not realised that Justin Bieber used Carousell.
The typical low-ballers
And finally, a strange counter-offer:
Hope his mom doesn’t see this!
More Carouhell stories from Dia
This is not the first time Dia has taken to Facebook to share her Carouhell experiences. You can read all about her previous post here:
At the time of writing, Dia did not appear to have shared Part 3 yet.
We eagerly await the Carouhell gems that Dia has to share, so that we can collectively indulge in schadenfreude.
Top image via Dia Benzy/Facebook
