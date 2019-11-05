Woman shares some ‘Carouhell’ conversations that are just a little too relatable

Carousell can be a strange, confusing, and overall difficult place for both buyers and sellers, earning itself the nickname “Carouhell.”

One Facebook user, Dia Benzy, shared a compilation of some of her Carouhell experiences in a post on Nov. 21.

The post has been shared almost 4000 times.

Advertisement

Here are some of the highlights of Part 2:

Some language misunderstandings

The multiple meanings of “throw” seem to have caused some miscommunication.

Advertisement

Things got a little too personal

On the bright side, at least the buyer kept her informed of her unfortunate situation.

Generally confused buyers

Dia had probably not realised that Justin Bieber used Carousell.

Advertisement

The typical low-ballers

Advertisement

And finally, a strange counter-offer:

Hope his mom doesn’t see this!

More Carouhell stories from Dia

This is not the first time Dia has taken to Facebook to share her Carouhell experiences. You can read all about her previous post here:

At the time of writing, Dia did not appear to have shared Part 3 yet.

We eagerly await the Carouhell gems that Dia has to share, so that we can collectively indulge in schadenfreude.

Advertisement

Top image via Dia Benzy/Facebook

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

🦊🐆

We compare the colleagues you can’t stand to these animals.

✈️🗺️

Click here for an itinerary for first time solo travellers.

💰❤️

This company is offering a 50% discount to help single parents in Singapore.

🍛

Do lower-calorie versions of hawker food taste as good?