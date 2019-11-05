fbpx

Woman shares some ‘Carouhell’ conversations that are just a little too relatable

The horror stories never seem to end.

Jane Zhang | November 29, 03:42 pm

Carousell can be a strange, confusing, and overall difficult place for both buyers and sellers, earning itself the nickname “Carouhell.”

S’porean guy tries to buy S$250 Playstation 4 on Carousell, gets scammed of S$447

Carouhell man in S’pore gets free breastmilk from unsuspecting mothers to satisfy fetish

Carouseller won’t sell 2 Halloween Horror Nights tickets to willing buyer, conversation goes to hell

One Facebook user, Dia Benzy, shared a compilation of some of her Carouhell experiences in a post on Nov. 21. 

The post has been shared almost 4000 times. 

Here are some of the highlights of Part 2:

Some language misunderstandings

screenshot of Carousell chat
Photo via Dia Benzy on Facebook
screenshot of Carousell chat
Photo via Dia Benzy on Facebook

The multiple meanings of “throw” seem to have caused some miscommunication.

Things got a little too personal

screenshot of Carousell chat
Photo via Dia Benzy on Facebook

On the bright side, at least the buyer kept her informed of her unfortunate situation.

screenshot of Carousell chat
Photo via Dia Benzy on Facebook

Generally confused buyers

screenshot of Carousell chat
Photo via Dia Benzy on Facebook

Dia had probably not realised that Justin Bieber used Carousell. 

screenshot of Carousell chat
Photo via Dia Benzy on Facebook
screenshot of Carousell chat
Photo via Dia Benzy on Facebook

The typical low-ballers

screenshot of Carousell chat
Photo via Dia Benzy on Facebook
screenshot of Carousell chat
Photo via Dia Benzy on Facebook
screenshot of Carousell chat
Photo via Dia Benzy on Facebook

And finally, a strange counter-offer:

screenshot of Carousell chat
Photo via Dia Benzy on Facebook

Hope his mom doesn’t see this!

More Carouhell stories from Dia

This is not the first time Dia has taken to Facebook to share her Carouhell experiences. You can read all about her previous post here:

Painfully funny ‘Carouhell’ conversations enables everyone to relate as they’re too real

At the time of writing, Dia did not appear to have shared Part 3 yet. 

We eagerly await the Carouhell gems that Dia has to share, so that we can collectively indulge in schadenfreude.

Top image via Dia Benzy/Facebook

 

About Jane Zhang

Jane may look like a typical millennial, but she's really a bargain-hunting auntie at heart.

