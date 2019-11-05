‘Chao ni ma’ taxi driver fired by TransCab

The taxi driver caught on two videos punching and kicking a car, and also hurling vulgarities at a couple, has been fired by TransCab.

Advertisement

Mothership‘s queries sent to TransCab went unanswered, but the taxi operator told The Straits Times on Saturday, Nov. 30, that it is investigating the two incidents and it had terminated the contract of the cabby.

The 42-year-old taxi driver had been working for TransCab since July, it was also revealed.

Where and what happened

The first incident was filmed on Nov. 22 by a fellow motorist.

The police said this incident took place along Paterson Hill.

The taxi driver got out of his cab and got physical with the motorist’s car, while making rude gestures.

He even tried to open the door of the car to get at the driver, but was unsuccessful.

Advertisement

The second incident occurred on Nov. 24.

The police said this incident happened at 14 Scotts Road.

The same taxi driver, dressed in the same outfit with a beanie and mask and grey coloured clothing, was seen shouting vulgarities at a couple carrying a child.

The taxi driver even appeared to be holding a foreign object in his right hand.

Police investigating

The police said they are investigating and have established the identity of the taxi driver.

The first case has been classified as a road rage incident.

The second case has been classified as a case of criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt.

Responses

Owing to the taxi driver’s accent as heard in the videos, chatter online has converged on speculating on the nationality of the taxi driver.

While many responses are saying the taxi driver is a foreigner, the current taxi-driving vocation requirement is for it to be open only to Singapore citizens holding a pink NRIC, above 30 years old.

This has led to talk that he might be a new citizen.

Advertisement

Videos of incidents here: