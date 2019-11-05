fbpx

‘Chao ni ma’ TransCab driver strikes twice in 2 separate videos

Triggered in the day, triggered in the night.

Belmont Lay | November 29, 06:27 pm

Note: Videos in this article contain vulgarities.

A TransCab taxi driver was caught on video using his elbow to hit the windows of a car, kick its door and shout vulgarities at the driver.

The bizarre one-and-a-half-minute video was shared to Facebook on Nov. 29, just before noon.

It can be viewed here:

Or here:

The bespectacled taxi driver was wearing a beanie and face mask.

He used his elbow to repeatedly hit the windows of the car.

He also threw a kick and pointed his middle finger.

He repeatedly shouted, “Chao ni ma,” a swear word that is the equivalent to cursing one’s mother.

There was no mention as to what happened before the video started filming or what provoked the taxi driver causing him to lash out.

Not the first time

However, it appears the same taxi driver was caught on video in a separate altercation at night.

This second video was shared to the A group where we pretend to be YP Bengs Facebook group at 5.05pm.

The taxi driver in the second video was also wearing a beanie and face mask, and in the same grey coloured attire.

The couple he was shouting at in the second video was carrying a young child.

The exact details about when the two videos were shot are not known.

We have reached out to TransCab for comment.

 

