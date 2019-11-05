fbpx

Back

Police investigating ‘chao ni ma’ Transcab taxi driver, incidents took place over 3-day period

Good.

Nyi Nyi Thet | November 30, 09:42 am

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

Note: Videos in this article contain vulgarities.

A TransCab taxi driver was caught on video using his elbow to hit the windows of a car, kick its door and shout vulgarities at its driver.

The one-and-a-half-minute video was posted on Facebook on Friday (Nov. 29).

Here he is:

In case you can’t see it:

 

 

The same man was filmed in another altercation at a different time, with this other video being shared to the “A group where we pretend to be YP Bengs” Facebook group at 5:05pm.

Here’s that clip:

 

 

In both videos, he repeatedly shouted, “Chao ni ma,” a swear word that can be translated to cursing one’s mother.

Under investigation

On the same day the videos were uploaded, the police revealed that they had identified the taxi driver.

In a tweet responding to the second incident, the police detailed the two incidents the 42-year-old man was involved in.

The first incident where he elbowed a car’s window, and pointed the middle finger, took place on November 22 along Paterson Hill, while the nighttime incident took place at Scotts Road two days later.

Police investigations are ongoing. Here are screenshots of the two tweets:

Related article

‘Chao ni ma’ TransCab driver strikes twice in 2 separate videos

Top photos via Singapore Road Accident and SPF Twitter

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Morning Read Morning Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

M'sian husband & wife working for AirAsia share what it's like to be an 'airline couple'. It's positive.

Sweet.

November 29, 11:49 pm

Duterte declares SEA Games 2019 tickets for most events free for public

Duterte also called for investigations into the SEA Games preparations.

November 29, 11:32 pm

S'pore police officer charged for receiving sexual favours from 2 female suspects

The SPF said that Mahendran has been interdicted from service since May. 15, 2019.

November 29, 11:16 pm

Temperatures in S'pore to fall as low as 22°C in first week of December 2019

Yayyy.

November 29, 07:40 pm

Popular Taiwan Jin Feng Braised Pork Rice now open at AMK Hub

Many consider it to sell the best braised pork rice in Taiwan.

November 29, 07:02 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close