Police investigating ‘chao ni ma’ Transcab taxi driver, incidents took place over 3-day period

Note: Videos in this article contain vulgarities.

A TransCab taxi driver was caught on video using his elbow to hit the windows of a car, kick its door and shout vulgarities at its driver.

The one-and-a-half-minute video was posted on Facebook on Friday (Nov. 29).

The same man was filmed in another altercation at a different time, with this other video being shared to the “A group where we pretend to be YP Bengs” Facebook group at 5:05pm.

Under investigation

In both videos, he repeatedly shouted, “Chao ni ma,” a swear word that can be translated to cursing one’s mother.

On the same day the videos were uploaded, the police revealed that they had identified the taxi driver.

In a tweet responding to the second incident, the police detailed the two incidents the 42-year-old man was involved in.

The first incident where he elbowed a car’s window, and pointed the middle finger, took place on November 22 along Paterson Hill, while the nighttime incident took place at Scotts Road two days later.

Hi Suresh, the Police have established the identity of the 42-year-old male taxi driver involved in a case of road rage along Paterson Hill on 22 November 2019, and a case of criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt at 14 Scotts Road on 24 November 2019, — SingaporePoliceForce (@SingaporePolice) November 29, 2019

Police investigations are ongoing. Here are screenshots of the two tweets:

Top photos via Singapore Road Accident and SPF Twitter