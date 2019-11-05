Oreo cookies & cream cake selling at Cold Storage & Giant for S$12.95
Oreo fans, here’s something you might be interested in.
Oreo Cookies & Cream Cake are now available at Giant and Cold Storage supermarkets for S$12.95 per pack.
Here’s one spotted at Cold Storage Westmall in Bukit Batok Central:
And here’s how the cake looks when unboxed and cut:
View this post on Instagram
#20191107 #吃貨試食報告 🎂OREO COOKIES & CREAM CAKE 💰$79.9/1 📍百佳超級市場 💁🏽♀️起初好怕伏, 點知佢完全符合商品條例, 實物同盒上嘅圖片一樣, 完全係Oreo曲奇同埋cream嘅蛋糕😂 有啲似係放大版嘅Oreo雪糕, 不過面頭啲Oreo碎係脆嘅! (雪糕嗰啲”淋”晒, 勁難食🙄) 同埋餅底唔膩, 都幾適合一班一齊食, 一人一舊仔(切到8份), 一齊share fat😆 / 🤔幫襯百佳算唔算係幫襯黃店? #黃店感謝日 / #奧利奧曲奇忌廉蛋糕 #oreocookiesandcreamcake #oreo蛋糕 #oreo #奧利奧 #cookiesandcream #frozencake #cake #🎂 #🍰
Each cake weighs 400g and is made of Oreo biscuit crumbs mixed into the brand’s trademark vanilla cream, a dark chocolate base, and more Oreo biscuit crumbs on top.
The cake does not appear to be available online, so head down to any Giant or Cold Storage outlet if you are interested to buy one.
Top image via Melanie Lim and muncheekim on Instagram
