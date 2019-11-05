Oreo cookies & cream cake selling at Cold Storage & Giant for S$12.95

Oreo fans, here’s something you might be interested in.

Oreo Cookies & Cream Cake are now available at Giant and Cold Storage supermarkets for S$12.95 per pack.

Here’s one spotted at Cold Storage Westmall in Bukit Batok Central:

And here’s how the cake looks when unboxed and cut:

Each cake weighs 400g and is made of Oreo biscuit crumbs mixed into the brand’s trademark vanilla cream, a dark chocolate base, and more Oreo biscuit crumbs on top.

The cake does not appear to be available online, so head down to any Giant or Cold Storage outlet if you are interested to buy one.

