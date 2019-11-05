NEA officer terminated after he was seen vaping at Golden Mile Tower right after issuing summons

An enforcement officer from the National Environment Agency (NEA) was recently captured on video vaping in public.

NEA reportedly caught wind of the incident, which led to the officer’s termination.

Vaping outside Golden Mile

On Nov. 16, a Facebook user by the name of Sam Sam uploaded a photo and video of a NEA officer vaping.

According to The New Paper, the officer had caught a man smoking illegally inside Golden Mile Tower on Nov. 16.

The man was not cooperative and police had to be called down.

An officer then issued him a warrant.

The Facebook photo showed several people, officers and police included, standing around an elderly man.

A subsequent video, however, showed the enforcement officer sitting with another man on the steps outside the building, with a vaporiser in hand.

The video has since gone viral, garnering over 3,900 shares.

Officer terminated from contract

NEA told TNP that they were aware of the video, and shared that they investigated the incident immediately.

The agency confirmed that the outsourced enforcement officer had indeed been using a vaporiser, or e-cigarette.

On NEA’s instruction, the service provider has since terminated the man from his contract.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has also taken action against the officer under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, reported TNP.

Since February 2018, it is illegal to possess, purchase or use vaporisers in Singapore.

Anyone caught doing so can be fined up to S$2,000, while those caught selling, distributing, or importing vaporisers can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for six months, or both.

Top photo from Sam Sam / FB