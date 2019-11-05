fbpx

Back

NEA officer terminated after he was seen vaping at Golden Mile Tower right after issuing summons

NEA has since instructed the service provider to terminate the man from his contract.

Ashley Tan | November 27, 01:32 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

An enforcement officer from the National Environment Agency (NEA) was recently captured on video vaping in public.

NEA reportedly caught wind of the incident, which led to the officer’s termination.

Vaping outside Golden Mile

On Nov. 16, a Facebook user by the name of Sam Sam uploaded a photo and video of a NEA officer vaping.

According to The New Paper, the officer had caught a man smoking illegally inside Golden Mile Tower on Nov. 16.

The man was not cooperative and police had to be called down.

An officer then issued him a warrant.

The Facebook photo showed several people, officers and police included, standing around an elderly man.

A subsequent video, however, showed the enforcement officer sitting with another man on the steps outside the building, with a vaporiser in hand.

The video has since gone viral, garnering over 3,900 shares.

You can watch the video here.

Officer terminated from contract

NEA told TNP that they were aware of the video, and shared that they investigated the incident immediately.

The agency confirmed that the outsourced enforcement officer had indeed been using a vaporiser, or e-cigarette.

On NEA’s instruction, the service provider has since terminated the man from his contract.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has also taken action against the officer under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, reported TNP.

Since February 2018, it is illegal to possess, purchase or use vaporisers in Singapore.

Anyone caught doing so can be fined up to S$2,000, while those caught selling, distributing, or importing vaporisers can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for six months, or both.

Top photo from Sam Sam / FB

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can't go a week without McDonalds.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

54% of students in S'pore expect starting salaries of S$3,000-S$4,000

Reality check.

November 27, 01:20 pm

World's best sushi restaurant Sukiyabashi Jiro dropped from Michelin guide for being too exclusive

A second branch run by Jiro's younger son remains open to the public, and has retained its Michelin two stars.

November 27, 12:52 pm

Paul Foster of S'pore Social denounces critics as 'haters' who are 'unhappy with their own lives'

He adds that there will be haters in every situation.

November 27, 12:43 pm

M'sian air stewardess allegedly breaks her arm after lifting passenger's heavy luggage

Ouch.

November 27, 12:37 pm

Godfrey Gao, 35, dies after collapsing while filming reality show

He was heard repeatedly saying "I can't go on anymore" before he collapsed.

November 27, 11:51 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close