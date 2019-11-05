M’sian air stewardess allegedly breaks her arm after lifting passenger’s heavy luggage

A Malaysian air stewardess allegedly broke her arm after helping a passenger lift his heavy luggage into the plane’s overhead compartment.

The luggage apparently fell and landed on her arm.

The alleged accident went viral online after a colleague took to Twitter to talk about it.

Kawan aku cabin crew upload kat ig story tadi. Ada betul jugak dia cakap. pic.twitter.com/IzuJEsDJsI — Tengoklah pinned tweet saya! 😝 (@okedkama) November 23, 2019

The tweet was posted on Nov. 23, and as of the time of writing, it garnered 12,000 retweets and over 7,200 likes.

Here is a translation of the tweet:

“One of our cabin crew broke her arm because she was helping a passenger lift his luggage into the overhead compartment. The luggage fell, hit her arm and her arm broke. Guys…if you can’t even carry your own bags, please ensure that you check them in before boarding. We are not allowed to help lift or carry your bags. Too many cabin crews suffer from slipped discs and broken bones. Because of that, we are forced to take a long MC, during which we will not get paid. And it’s all because of stubborn passengers like you. If we move the bag to cargo, we will definitely receive complaints from the passenger. Please think of others, if you can’t even carry your own bags, what makes you think that we can? Carrying your bags is not our job. Our job is to ensure that you are safe throughout the flight. And it’s not gentlemanly of you to ask a female flight attendant to help carry your bag. For the elderly, if you know you’re not capable, please check in your bags. Same goes for mothers travelling with a baby. Please check in your luggage okay? I will never carry the load for passengers. I will take care of myself first before others. As for me, when I travel, I check in my bags when I know that I’m not capable of handling it on the plane.”

Range of reactions from people

There was a variety of reactions in response to the post.

Some were on the passenger’s side, stating that flight attendants should do a better job to deal with the situation.

Translation: “You talk too much. As a cabin crew, your job is similar to a labourer. You’re just a high class waiter. If you’re not fit for this job, then just go and sell cake.”

Translation: “Isn’t there a weight limit before passengers enter the cabin? Why didn’t the cabin crew check first?”

Translation: “Checking in our bags is so expensive. It’s more expensive than a basic flight ticket. Wtf.”

Others felt that it was selfish to make the flight attendants do everything for the passengers.

Translation: “Because of your selfishness, other people have to suffer.”

Translation: “Once, I brought my guitar equipment on board the plane. A cabin crew wanted to lend a helping hand but I said that I could handle it on my own.

Some passengers have no common sense. The cabin crew are human beings too, they have their limits. They’re not the ‘Hulk’ who is strong enough to carry everything.”

Reactions from other flight attendants

Meanwhile, a few flight attendants also shared similar challenging experiences when dealing with passengers.

Translation: “As an ex-airline staff, yes, we do check the passengers’ bags at the entrance. But if their bags are denied, they will curse and swear and get angry at us, especially at Langkawi International Airport.

If we don’t help to offload, we will get a warning letter threatening to deduct our personal allowance.”

Translation: “I work as a ground crew. There will always be passengers arguing with us at the counter because of the weight of their bags. If we fight back, they will call us rude.”

Translation: “My cousin suffered from a slipped disc on her arm. She had to quit her job as a flight attendant after she had a few minor surgeries.”

Tough.

