Ex-Channel 8 actor Huang Yi Liang allegedly attacked 2 men using mobile phone & metal scraper

He was allegedly involved in two separate incidences.

Tanya Ong | November 29, 01:35 pm

Huang Yi Liang, a former Channel 8 actor, was charged in court on Nov. 29 with assault with a weapon and fighting in public, CNA reported.

Two cases in 2018 and 2019

Huang is accused of fighting with a man, Mogana Raj Saravanan, and hitting him on the back of his head using a mobile phone on June 9, 2019.

The incident allegedly took place at around 7:50pm at 662 Buffalo Road.

Separately, on Dec. 11, 2018, Huang also allegedly injured a man using a metal scraper.

He is accused of hitting the man in his stomach twice, and once on the head using the metal scraper.

According to CNA, the man was left with a 10cm mark over his abdomen, a blood clot over his scalp and an abrasion.

This incident allegedly took place at the canteen of the Singapore Islamic Hub.

Will return to court on Dec. 20

Huang heard two charges in court today, one count of causing hurt with a weapon and one count of committing affray.

If found guilty of causing hurt with a weapon, he faces up to seven years’ jail, or a fine, or caning.

If found guilty of committing affray, he faces a jail term of up to a year and a maximum fine of S$5,000.

If found guilty of causing hurt with a weapon, he faces up to seven years' jail, or a fine, or caning.

He will return to court on Dec. 20 for sentencing.

Left Mediacorp in 2006

Huang is a veteran actor who left Mediacorp in 2006.

He starred in dramas such as Holland VDouble Happiness and My Genie.

He also also won Best Actor in 1996, and subsequently, won Best Supporting Actor multiple times.

In 2012, Huang was fined S$3,000 for assaulting a 48-year-old woman who failed to clean up after her dog, Asiaone reported.

Top photo via FB/Huang Yi Liang, Google streetview

 

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

