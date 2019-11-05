Customer allegedly demanded GrabFood rider pay for food if not delivered within 20 minutes

PMD riders really have it tough.

A GrabFood customer allegedly demanded that her rider pay for her food if the delivery didn’t make it within 20 minutes by 4.45pm.

Customer demanded that food be delivered by 4.45pm

According to images sent by a Mothership reader, the food was apparently supposed to be delivered from Northpoint’s Swenson’s to Skies Miltonia, a condominium in Yishun, more than 2km away.

According to the time shown on the phone in the image, it was 4.24pm.

This means the rider only had about 20 minutes to make the journey.

The meal was also supposed to be paid for with cash.

Grab investigating

In response to queries by Mothership, a Grab spokesperson said that the company is aware of the incident and investigations are ongoing:

“Our consumers’ and delivery-partners’ welfare are important to us and we encourage both consumers and delivery-partners to treat each other with respect and kindness. Users found to display errant behaviour will be suspended from the platform.”

Grab added that riders who find themselves in situations where consumers choose not to pay should contact Grab for help.

Top images submitted by a Mothership reader.