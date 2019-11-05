Fans mourn K-pop star Goo Hara’s death & worry about IU who lost another close friend

K-pop star Goo Hara, a former member of girl group Kara, was reportedly found dead in her apartment on Nov. 24, 2019.

The 28-year-old’s death came just barely over a month after fellow K-pop star Sulli‘s death in late October.

Goo and Sulli were known to be close friends.

In a heart-wrenching Instagram live video dedicated to Sulli, Goo promised that she would live well and work hard for the latter.

Goo’s death came as a shock to fans as she had just made a comeback with a single, as well as a short four-day tour in Japan earlier this month.

Online tributes poured in for Goo

Emotional tributes started flowing in on Twitter.

Many fans also left comments on Goo’s last Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram 잘자 A post shared by 구하라 (@koohara__) on Nov 22, 2019 at 10:04am PST

Many of these tributes also mentioned how the past year had been a difficult one for Goo.

In fact, Goo attempted suicide in May 2019 after being blackmailed by her ex-boyfriend who threatened her to leak sex tapes before the passing of Sulli, whom she was close to.

Adding on to that, Goo had also been a victim of cyberbullying as she faced criticism from netizens for undergoing plastic surgery.

Goo’s manager also revealed back then that she was battling with depression and the company was keeping a close eye on her.

Goo’s death has once again brought K-pop idols’ mental health back into the limelight.

Here are some tweets shared by netizens:

Goo’s death raises concerns about well-being of other K-pop stars

Following Goo’s death, many K-pop fans are also concerned about the well-being of other celebrities who appear to be close to Goo.

They include G-Dragon, Hee Chul, Taeyeon, and particularly IU, who apparently was close to both Sulli and Goo.

Earlier on Nov. 2, Goo also helped to promote IU’s new album Love Poem on her Instagram.

IU first met Goo when they were both going through an audition at JYP, one of the bigger entertainment labels in Korea.

The photos in the tweet show that they were both teens back then, at around 14 years old.

IU later shared in one of the variety shows that Goo’s beauty was the most memorable part of the audition.

Support hotlines for those seeking help

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just have a listening ear:

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health’s Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Top photo via @lydiaaq_ and @tiaradiadem