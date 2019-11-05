fbpx

K-pop star Goo Hara, 28, found dead in Seoul apartment

Condolences.

Nyi Nyi Thet | November 24, 07:47 pm

Goo Hara, former member of K-pop girl group Kara has reportedly been found dead in her apartment on November 24, 2019.

According to local media reports, the 28-year-old star was confirmed to have been found dead by South Korean police.

As per Soompi:

“According to Seoul Gangnam Police Station, Goo Hara was found dead at her home in Cheongdam neighborhood of Seoul on November 24 at approximately 6 p.m. KST.”

Police have not revealed any other details about the case, as it is currently being investigated.

Her death comes a little over a month after close friend, and fellow K-pop idol, Sulli’s death.

K-pop star Sulli found dead in apartment

Previous alleged suicide attempt

She was found unconscious by her manager on May 26, earlier this year, after an alleged suicide attempt.

The timing of Goo Hara’s death may come as a shock to fans, considering the fact that she had only just made her comeback a few days ago with a new single and tour in the works.

Here is her last Instagram post before her death.

View this post on Instagram

잘자

A post shared by 구하라 (@koohara__) on

The caption translates to “good night”.

New contract

The former Kara member made her solo debut in 2015 with her EP Alohara (Can you feel it). Her contract with former agency Content Y ended earlier this year.

She had however signed another exclusive contract in June, 2019 with Japanese agency, Production Ogi.

The singer/ actress has also been embroiled in a court case against her ex-boyfriend, Choi Jong Bum, on grounds of assault.

According to Soompi, Choi was sentenced to “one year and six months jail, and three years probation”. Goo Hara had appealed for a heavier sentence.

Support hotlines for those seeking help

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just have a listening ear:

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444
Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
Institute of Mental Health’s Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222
Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Image from Goo Hara’s Instagram

