Chinese man spends almost S$2 million on online game character, friend accidentally sells it for S$750

Yikes.

Julia Yeo | November 28, 01:07 pm

A man from China has taken his friend to court for selling an online video game character for a grand total of S$750, after he had spent almost S$2 million on cultivating.

The unnamed plaintiff had reportedly spent almost 10 million yuan (S$2 million) on a character he played on a Chinese mass multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), Justice Online.

According to Chinese news outlet Baidu, the rightful owner had initially lent the character to his friend, who later tried to sell it back to him for 388,800 yuan (S$75,000).

However, he accidentally set the price with two missing zeroes in the in-game marketplace, at 3,888 yuan (S$750) instead, and the character was quickly snapped up by an unrelated, lucky player.

NetEase eventually cancelled sale transaction

The plaintiff then decided to sue his friend, as well as Justice Online‘s parent company NetEase, according to Abacus News.

man at Sichuan high court
Photo via Sichuan High Court

The defendant said that he was trying to sell the character back to his friend at 388,000 yuan, setting a high price to prevent someone from buying the character by accident.

However, he explained that he mistakenly typed in the lower price because he was exhausted from a marathon gaming session.

Eventually, they came to a settlement where NetEase agreed to cancel the sale transaction.

The character was returned to the plaintiff, after he paid 90,000 yuan (S$18,000) in damages to the player who bought his character for S$750.

Top image via MMOJACKX57/YouTube

 

About Julia Yeo

Julia spends too much time listening to nostalgic Maplestory BGMs on YouTube.

