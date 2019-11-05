fbpx

Chinese beggar asks for WeChat transfer when passer-by had no cash

Technology.

Mandy How | November 29, 05:34 pm

China is making huge advancements in cashless payments — so much so that even roadside stalls accept digital payment.

And it appears to be an accepted transaction method among beggars as well.

On Nov. 27, one Fazil Irwan shared his experience with such a beggar on Facebook, where it has since gathered more than 10,000 shares.

Irwan was out having dinner with a group of friends when they ran into the beggar, who asked for money.

One of Irwan’s friends replied that she didn’t have cash.

However, the beggar said that it was okay, and that the friend could pay through WeChat instead.

Which was what she did.

Biggest cashless marketplace

According to a 2018 report by Business Insider, China has become the world’s largest cashless marketplace.

WeChat Pay and AliPay are primary payment methods.

There are several benefits to going cashless, such as the reduction of robberies and counterfeit notes.

However, rural areas have to be actively integrated, and this includes making the internet available in these areas, as well as educating the less-savvy users, who may also not qualify for credit schemes.

You can read his post here:

 

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

