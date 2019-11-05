Chinese beggar asks for WeChat transfer when passer-by had no cash

China is making huge advancements in cashless payments — so much so that even roadside stalls accept digital payment.

Advertisement

And it appears to be an accepted transaction method among beggars as well.

On Nov. 27, one Fazil Irwan shared his experience with such a beggar on Facebook, where it has since gathered more than 10,000 shares.

Irwan was out having dinner with a group of friends when they ran into the beggar, who asked for money.

One of Irwan’s friends replied that she didn’t have cash.

However, the beggar said that it was okay, and that the friend could pay through WeChat instead.

Which was what she did.

Advertisement

Biggest cashless marketplace

According to a 2018 report by Business Insider, China has become the world’s largest cashless marketplace.

WeChat Pay and AliPay are primary payment methods.

There are several benefits to going cashless, such as the reduction of robberies and counterfeit notes.

However, rural areas have to be actively integrated, and this includes making the internet available in these areas, as well as educating the less-savvy users, who may also not qualify for credit schemes.

You can read his post here:

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

🦊🐆

We compare the colleagues you can’t stand to these animals.

✈️🗺️

Click here for an itinerary for first time solo travellers.

💰❤️

This company is offering a 50% discount to help single parents in Singapore.

🍛

Do lower-calorie versions of hawker food taste as good?