Utterly bizarre video of woman driving Mercedes against traffic in Chinatown after cussing at passerby

Police said a 32-year-old woman is assisting with investigations.

Kayla Wong |Belmont Lay | September 8, 05:04 pm

An utterly bizarre video of an affluent-looking woman getting out of her Mercedes to smack a passerby and cuss at him before driving against the flow of traffic in Chinatown has surfaced on Facebook.

The incident happened on Friday night, Sept. 6.

In total, there were two videos making the rounds on social media.

One video showed the video getting out of her car and getting involved in an altercation with a passerby:

And another video showing the Mercedes driving against the flow of traffic:

In the video where the woman was seen getting out of her car to confront the passerby, two people off-camera can be heard saying:

“Take her video.”

“Is she trying to run you over?”

“There is no way she can drive anymore, I told her to get out of here. But she continued driving up here.”

Police investigating

In response to Mothership queries on the case, the Singapore Police Force replied that a “32-year-old woman is assisting with police investigations”.

Here’s the statement in full:

“On 6 September 2019 at 10.24pm, the Police were alerted to a case of dangerous driving along Upper Cross Street towards South Bridge Road. No injuries were reported. A 32-year-old woman is assisting with Police investigations.”

Internet sleuths are also claiming the road tax for the Mercedes has expired, which is an offence to drive the car on Singapore’s roads:

