Cleaner in S’pore scraping candle wax off pavement after Hungry Ghost Festival is why motto should be ‘Cleaned & Green’

Singapore is not clean, but cleaned.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 2, 12:59 am

The annual Hungry Ghost Festival, which is also known as the Seventh Month, has come to an end on Aug. 29, 2019.

During this period, devotees would make offerings that include the lighting of joss candles and burning of incense paper along the roads and pavements.

Cleaner cleans up the mess after 7th month

A cleaner working for the Ang Mo Kio town council was spotted cleaning the pavement and drain manually under the hot sun.

He appeared to be removing melted candle wax that was left behind after the offerings were made.

The photo was shared by Rilek1Corner Facebook page and has been widely circulated online with more than 2,200 shares since Aug. 30.

Photo from Rilek1Corner.

Many commenters who came across the post acknowledged the work of the cleaner with words of appreciation:

Screenshot from Rilek1Corner.
Screenshot from Rilek1Corner.
Screenshot from Rilek1Corner.

Singaporeans are reminded to keep the environment clean and green even after playing with sparklers, lanterns and candles in public during the upcoming mooncake festival festivities.

Just a gentle reminder.

Top photo from Rilek1Corner

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

