S’porean actor Tay Ping Hui accused of being ‘arrogant’ after shushing fellow cinema-goer
Shhhhh.
Singaporean actor Tay Ping Hui watched Chinese animation film Ne Zha a couple of nights ago.
Not particularly newsworthy, perhaps.
Talked as though she was in her living room
But the 48-year-old star was accused of being arrogant after shushing a fellow cinema-goer — a lady in her 60s, who was accompanied by a teenage boy who was likely her son.
According to Tay, the lady made “untimely comments” and “talked as though she was in her living room” as soon as the movie began.
Although she affected other movie-goers, the lady remained oblivious.
After 60 minutes of her comments, Tay finally turned around and gave a single “shh”.
The actor wanted to remind her that there were others trying to watch the movie in peace.
After the movie, however, the lady gave Tay a death stare until he was out of the cinema hall, then proceeded to chase him down.
Tay claims that the following exchange occurred between them:
L (Lady): “Excuse me, do you know you were rude to me?”
M (Me): “How was I rude?
L: “You SHH me!?”
M: “You were talking so loudly throughout the movie. I was reminding you to be more considerate.”
L: ” … JUST BECAUSE YOU’RE AN ACTOR you think you can be arrogant and rude is it?”
M:” I really don’t think this has anything to do with me being an actor. I was telling you as a person.”
L:” Other people was talking, then why didn’t you tell them to shut up? Why didn’t you tell the child in front of me to keep quiet? ”
M: “Seriously?”
Tay said it was at this point that he realised it was a lost cause and walked away.
More amused than angry
To wrap up his experience, Tay expressed that he was more amused than angry.
Nonetheless, he could not understand the lady’s attitude.
“Perhaps I was just brought up to have manners, because I have difficulty trying to understand her logic… Is she upset about being called out for behaving badly in a cinema? Or is she upset about being called out for behaving badly in a cinema and a child wasn’t? Because as an adult, she should know better? “
