S’pore Idol winner Taufik Batisah is a property agent

Former Singapore Idol winner Taufik Batisah has a new job.

He is a property agent.

The 37-year-old is now a registered property agent under Propnex Realty Pte Ltd.

A check on his credentials on the Council for Estate Agencies website showed that his profile is indeed legit.

His records show that he has not yet clocked any transactions yet.

But that’s because he is new to the industry.

Recent career switch

Apparently, Taufik’s new stint in real estate started pretty recently.

The pop singer-turned-agent joined the industry to work with his elder brother, who has been a housing agent for a while now, according to The Straits Times.

Taufik’s brother, Mustaffa Batisah, who is the elder sibling and one year older, celebrated Taufik’s entry to the real estate industry on Facebook and Instagram on Sep. 14.

While Taufik hasn’t announced anything on his social media yet, it seems like his newfound career has already started.

Life after Singapore Idol

Taufik won the first season of the reality singing competition Singapore Idol in 2004.

He is also the country’s biggest singing export after Stephanie Sun and JJ Lin, with more than 352,000 followers on Instagram.

Since winning Idol, Taufik has gone on to produce five studio albums, win numerous local and overseas awards and clinched a string of endorsements for international brands, such as Samsung and 7-Eleven.

Just last year, he even opened a fried chicken outlet.

He also posted a photo with his Mercedes Benz car on Instagram a few days ago.

Top image via Taufik Batisah on Instagram and Dalley Sani on Facebook