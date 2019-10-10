S’pore Idol winner Taufik Batisah is a property agent
The 37-year-old joined his elder brother as an agent.
Former Singapore Idol winner Taufik Batisah has a new job.
He is a property agent.
The 37-year-old is now a registered property agent under Propnex Realty Pte Ltd.
A check on his credentials on the Council for Estate Agencies website showed that his profile is indeed legit.
His records show that he has not yet clocked any transactions yet.
But that’s because he is new to the industry.
Recent career switch
Apparently, Taufik’s new stint in real estate started pretty recently.
The pop singer-turned-agent joined the industry to work with his elder brother, who has been a housing agent for a while now, according to The Straits Times.
Taufik’s brother, Mustaffa Batisah, who is the elder sibling and one year older, celebrated Taufik’s entry to the real estate industry on Facebook and Instagram on Sep. 14.
. [Congratulations to my lil bro Taufik Batisah]!👏👏 . It has aways been my dream to one day be able to collaborate with my brother as we had always been having the same passion in wholeheartedly assisting our fellow community in handling issues that matters the most to them.. . The Haven they call Home! . And today, marks a historical moment in our lives as our venture to set out n begin this exciting journey together commences almost immediately! . To all my past, present and future clients & fellow colleagues..Please do show us your continuous support by reaching out to us with any of your property related matters as our #rumahkatmane vision just keeps getting bigger and stronger in the hope of giving the community nothing but the absolute best InshaaAllah 🤲! . There’s never a stupid or silly question so please feel free to reach us with regards to your property related matters for a free and non-obligatory discussion as two heads is always better than one! . #1PropNex #1PNG #VincentChanDivision #ZaiDivision #MusBatisahandassociates #TaufikBatisah #BatisahBrosProperty #Rumahkatmane #Hubungikami #90095011 . Mus Batisah/Taufik Batisah www.rumahkatmane.com .
While Taufik hasn’t announced anything on his social media yet, it seems like his newfound career has already started.
Life after Singapore Idol
Taufik won the first season of the reality singing competition Singapore Idol in 2004.
He is also the country’s biggest singing export after Stephanie Sun and JJ Lin, with more than 352,000 followers on Instagram.
Since winning Idol, Taufik has gone on to produce five studio albums, win numerous local and overseas awards and clinched a string of endorsements for international brands, such as Samsung and 7-Eleven.
Just last year, he even opened a fried chicken outlet.
He also posted a photo with his Mercedes Benz car on Instagram a few days ago.
Normally I would never post photos of my car but this one deserves a posting 🔥 . Killer work by the team at @precision_wrap @precisionmotorworks Thank you Tom, Dson and the entire team for taking care my baby and all the positive energy 🙌 . Love this! 🔥 Next, gotta lower my car 😁 . Siapa nak tumpang? 🤣 . #w205 #w205amg #w205club #precisionwrap #precisionmotorworks #Alhamdulillah
Top image via Taufik Batisah on Instagram and Dalley Sani on Facebook
