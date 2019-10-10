Large pythons of up to 10m burnt to death in Indonesia forest fires

The forest fires in Indonesia are burning relentlessly mainly in Sumatra and Kalimantan for weeks.

Advertisement

While people in the region suffer extreme discomfort, the ones who have suffered the most from the blaze are the animals that live in the forests.

Critically endangered orangutans in Kalimantan were reported to have mild respiratory infections after breathing in the severely polluted air.

Advertisement

While some rescue efforts have been made to evacuate orangutans away from the fires, many wild animals in the forests have been caught off guard by the widespread fire.

Huge pythons burnt to death

A conservation group, CAN Borneo, posted a video of locals dragging dead snakes out of a burnt tract of the forest at Baamang Tengah in Central Kalimantan on Sep. 13, 2019.

Local residents fighting the forest fires also encountered similar sights of burnt snakes at Kota Samuda, Central Kalimantan.

The sight shocked these residents who were there to help extinguish the fire.

The python carcasses were up to 10-metre long and 20-centimetre in diameter, possibly about the size of an adult’s thigh, according to CAN Borneo.

Pythons of this size can easily swallow cattle like goats and cows, and even human beings.

Some of the carcasses even had its mouth opened wide, leading one to imagine what a painful and undeserving death for these helpless reptiles.

Tragic.

Advertisement

Here’s a summary of haze and Indonesia forest fires:

Top photo from CAN Borneo photos