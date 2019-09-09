Whole sliding glass door at S’pore General Hospital falls after visitor on PMA crashes into it

Glass doors can be hazards, as multiple instances in the past in Singapore have shown.

The most recent incident involving a shattering glass door at Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Whole glass panel on the floor

On Sept. 9, 2019, a visitor on a Personal Mobility Aid (PMA) reportedly crashed into an automated sliding glass door at SGH.

The accident took place at the lobby of SGH’s Block 5 around noon, SGH told Mothership.

Thankfully, no one was injured, including the man on his PMA.

Photos of the aftermath were circulated online, and the entire glass panel, cracked and broken, can be seen smashed on the ground.

SGH said the glass panel has since been removed, and urged PMA users to be careful when moving around the hospital.

Same thing happened at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital

In a bizarre coincidence, a similar incident reportedly occurred at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital at 3pm on Sept. 2.

A tempered glass door on the fifth floor at Clinic 52, Tower A abruptly shattered “with a blasting sound”, reported Stomp.

Videos uploaded by one Priscilla Ann show the shattered remains of the glass piled on the floor, with hospital staff cordoning off the area and hastily moving the chairs away.

Ann stated that the glass door had shattered “for no reason”.

In this incident, no one was hurt as well.

You can watch the videos here.

Tempered glass might be prone to shattering spontaneously

Although tempered glass is reportedly stronger than untreated glass, the tempering process creates surface stress.

This, combined with nickel sulphide inclusions (a type of particle) created during the glass manufacturing process, can cause tempered glass to shatter spontaneously months or years later.

However, such cases are uncommon, experts told The Straits Times.

Additionally, tempered glass shatters into smaller, rounder pieces which are less likely to injure, as compared to normal glass.

Top photo from All Singapore Stuff/ FB and Priscilla Ann/ FB