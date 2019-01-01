Glass door falls on woman at Alexandra Central Mall car park lift lobby

A woman waiting for the lift to arrive at the lobby was floored after a glass door dislodged and fell on top of her.

The incident, caught on a closed circuit video, was shared on Road.sg Facebook page.

The incident

The unfortunate incident happened on Feb. 24 evening at the level four car park lift lobby of Alexandra Central Mall.

Here’s the video showing what happened:

What happened

Prior to the incident, a family exited the lift lobby and a man wearing a black top entered through the glass door that later dislodged and fell over.

While the man was waiting for the lift, a woman opened the glass door and entered the lobby.

Just as the opened door swung back, it met the other door appeared to come loose and fall over.

The lady who appeared to be searching for something in her handbag as the door fell was caught off guard and collapsed onto the ground immediately upon impact.

The man in the lobby quickly moved the door away, with the help of another man who had just entered the lift lobby.

Subsequently, other bystanders who entered the lobby also provided assistance to the injured lady.

Ongoing investigation

The woman was sent to the National University Hospital, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The management of Alexandra Central Mall has confirmed the incident.

According to Road.sg, the management said it is looking into the matter seriously.

A contractor has been engaged to check on all its glass doors.

The police are investigating.

Top photo collage from Road.sg video