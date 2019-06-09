fbpx

Lady on mobility device drives through & shatters door at Toa Payoh Interchange

She left the scene immediately.

Mandy How | June 1, 02:13 pm

On June 1, 2019, a woman on a Personal Mobility Aid (PMA) drove through and shattered a sliding door at Toa Payoh interchange.

According to a Facebook video by SBS Transit Ltd, the incident occurred at 7:35am.

In case you can’t see, here’s the moment when she crashed through the door:

Entire panel shattered

The 29-second video begins with the lady approaching the automatic sliding doors.

However, as she was moving at a relatively fast speed, the doors could not open in time, resulting in a crash that shattered an entire panel.

Subsequently, the lady got off her device and wheeled it over the floor of what was likely glass.

She then paused and looked around furtively before heading off with her device.

A loud beeping could also be heard, but it is not clear if the noise is from her device.

Behind her, the doors slid close, but a large gap was left where one side of the door used to be.

Left the scene immediately

Although it was not reflected in the video, SBS Transit added that the woman left the scene immediately.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.

The transport operator ended their post by reminding users of mobility devices to be careful when moving in enclosed spaces.

PMAs have a limit of 10km/h on footpaths and 25km/h on shared paths.

We have reached out to SBS Transit for more information and will update this article when they reply.

Top image via SBS Transit Ltd/Facebook 

