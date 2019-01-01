Don Don Donki S’pore opening 7th outlet at JCube

It was previously reported that the famed Japanese cheap goods emporium Don Don Donki is recruiting staff for a new outlet, slated to open in the west.

Donki to open latest outlet at JCUBE

This location in the west has since been revealed to be JCUBE, a mall in Jurong East.

Donki will take up the space formerly occupied by Kopitiam and Fairprice Finest in the mall’s basement 1, according to 8 Days.

In other words, it’s gonna be huge.

The opening date of the Donki outlet has yet to be announced.

This will be the chain’s seventh store in Singapore.

Sixth Donki outlet in Clarke Quay

The company previously announced that they were planning to open 10 outlets in Singapore by 2020.

The sixth outlet recently opened in The Central at Clarke Quay.

Japanese peach smoothies were made available at the Clarke Quay outlet first, before it was subsequently made available at all Donki outlets across the island.

Nearby in JCube, Kenny Rogers is returning to Jem, and fried chicken cutlet stall Monga will be opening their first outlet in Singapore at Jem as well.

Seems like west-siders have lots to look forward to.

