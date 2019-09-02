S’pore guy, approx. 8/10, makes PowerPoint slides for Tinder, includes review from cat

It’s difficult to be just another handsome face on Tinder.

To counter that, one user by the name of Azzrul decided to create a presentation deck for potential matches.

The slides were shared to Twitter on Aug. 31, where it has been retweeted over 2,600 times.

In case you can’t see:

Not sure how his boss feels about the “always late for work” part though.

His hobbies include taking photos and collecting sneakers:

To complete the slides, Azzrul included some references from his friends, family member, and a cat that may or may not be his pet.

Riveting insights from the cat, though.

This is not the first time someone has made PowerPoint slides to up their dating game:

