S’pore guy, approx. 8/10, makes PowerPoint slides for Tinder, includes review from cat

Big wow.

Mandy How | September 2, 05:46 pm

It’s difficult to be just another handsome face on Tinder.

To counter that, one user by the name of Azzrul decided to create a presentation deck for potential matches.

The slides were shared to Twitter on Aug. 31, where it has been retweeted over 2,600 times.

In case you can’t see:

Photo via Azzrul on Twitter
Photo via Azzrul on Twitter

Not sure how his boss feels about the “always late for work” part though.

His hobbies include taking photos and collecting sneakers:

Photo via Azzrul on Twitter

To complete the slides, Azzrul included some references from his friends, family member, and a cat that may or may not be his pet.

Photo via Azzrul on Twitter

Riveting insights from the cat, though.

This is not the first time someone has made PowerPoint slides to up their dating game:

“Considerably famous” S’pore woman publishes presentation slides to find herself a date

S’pore man presents deck of slides in response to “considerably famous” woman

Top image via Azzrul on Twitter
 

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

