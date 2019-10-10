Man finds dead cockroaches in his PS4 & it’s apparently, common

If you have had a broken PS4, this may be the reason why: Cockroaches.

Advertisement

Cockroaches in PS4

On Sep. 14, Vito Gesualdi, a YouTuber based in Los Angeles, California posted a tweet of him getting rid of dead cockroaches from his PS4 console.

Yes, cockroaches.

Here are some pictures of his roach-infested PS4:

Advertisement

Filthy living condition?

In his tweet, he urged Sony to design smaller ventilation holes on the gaming console.

However, many people thought that the real problem lies with Gesualdi’s cleanliness rather than Sony:

Clean your house mate. — McBogRants (@_STBTD_) September 14, 2019

Clean your room — Pete the Treat 🥚 (@FungeonMaster1) September 15, 2019

Idc what you or anyone on here says. That’s your problem not Sony’s. Get an exterminator. Clean your house. Move your console somewhere else. This is disgusting — kaywuh (@macawcaw123) September 14, 2019

But Gesualdi isn’t entirely to blame, though.

So common

Cockroach-infested PS4 consoles are “so common”, according to video game website Kotaku.

In fact, there are several YouTube tutorials on how to fix a roach-infested PS4.

In case you didn’t know, cockroaches love to be in dark and warm areas.

So, a toasty gaming console is just the perfect location for these critters.

Advertisement

How to prevent roach-infested PS4

If you own a gaming console and are katsadariphobic, there are some ways for you to prevent the nasty bugs from invading it.

For one, you should place it somewhere open with enough airflow and preferably high off the ground.

And you obviously have to keep your house clean because apart from filthy conditions, cockroaches are also attracted to moisture.

Another alternative is to just, you know, don’t own a PS4.

Related story:

Top image from @vitogesualdi on Twitter