Chris Hemsworth is in S’pore & fans keep stopping him everywhere

Everybody wants a selfie with Thor.

Syahindah Ishak | September 19, 03:40 pm

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth announced on his Instagram story on Sep. 18 that he is currently in Singapore for the F1 Grand Prix this weekend.

Stopping for fans

And since Singapore is so small, everyone cannot help but keep bumping into Hemsworth — stopping him for selfies, a handshake and to say “Hi”.

On Sep. 19, the actor re-posted multiple Instagram stories from his trainer Luke Zocchi.

In the videos, the actor who played Thor is seen being stopped by fans continuously to take pictures with them.

Zocchi and another friend who Hemsworth was with, did not want to be left out and so they jokingly pretended to be taking selfies with the big star too.

People will do anything for a picture with the God of thunder.

But it’s wasn’t just worth it.

It was totally Hemsworth it.

