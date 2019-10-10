Benjamin Kheng gets hearty congratulations after posting IG photo with 987FM’s Naomi Yeo
The Sam Willows member Benjamin Kheng appears to be dating 987FM weekend presenter Naomi Yeo.
On Sep. 22, 2019, both Kheng and Yeo posted photos of the two of them on Instagram.
Officially a couple?
Kheng posted a photo of him and Yeo gazing lovingly at each other.
The post with a caption saying ‘keys to the universe’ prompted many congratulatory messages from other local celebrities and Kheng’s followers.
Yeo also posted a photo of the two of them locked in embrace:
Kheng’s post has since garnered over 28,000 likes on Instagram, whilst Yeo’s post has gotten close to 3,000 likes, possibly highest number of likes they have each gotten on a single post thus far.
Past collaborations
The couple has previously collaborated on a short video for local YouTuber Jaze Phua.
In the video, Kheng and Yeo play parents to a six-year-old boy:
They also worked together in Toggle drama “The Intruder”, which premiered in January 2019:
A short but wonderful interview with @SoniaChew and @JoakimGomez at the 987 studio for #TOGGLETHEINTRUDER 🔪🕯Our friends #FOMOED hard and photoshopped themselves into the photo 🤣 It’s been a 3 month long wait for this to be released and our heart and soul is FINALLY COMING OUT TOMORROW! We can’t wait for you to see it – I dare say it’s unlike any other local show you’ve encountered so far. Give us a chance and let us prove you wrong. Get on Toggle.sg to watch it! I will be dropping many exciting BTS photos along the way. To watch the interview, head over to @987FM FB LIVE – the link in my bio.
Congratulations from friends and fans
Following their Instagram posts, Kheng and Yeo have been met with hearty congratulations from other celebrities and fans alike:
A few comments implied that the two have been seeing each other for some time.
With one fan even making a cheeky comment about Kheng’s relationship status:
Awww, all the best.
Top image via benjaminkheng and naomiyhs on Instagram
