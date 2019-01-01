Don’t hate on killer litterer, says nephew of 73-year-old man killed by wine bottle thrown from condo

A 73-year-old man died after getting hit in the head by a glass bottle thrown from a condominium in Outram.

The victim, Nasiari Sunee, a delivery man by profession, was at the condo for a housewarming party with his family on Aug. 18 when the incident occurred.

An Australian man, Andrew Gosling, was arrested on Aug. 30.

The 47-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of causing death by rash act.

He has been charged in court.

If convicted, the man may be handed an imprisonment term of up to five years, or a fine, or both.

The police went door-to-door of the Spottiswoode 18 condominium to ask if residents had been drinking wine.

They showed residents a picture of an Italian wine bottle, and also asked if residents would be willing to provide fingerprint samples.

Family responds

On Aug. 30, Nasiari’s nephew, Mohammed Nafis, wrote a Facebook post calling for calm now that the suspect has been arrested.

He asked for a fair judgement and a strong deterrent sentence, as well as not to be prejudiced against Gosling just because he is a foreigner in Singapore.

This is his Aug. 30 post in full:

I would like to on my own timeline thank the many supportive netizens and friends alike who asked for a more deterrent sentencing in light of the culprit being caught. Many asked for a definite fair judgement and not be biased just because Mr. Andrew Gosling is a foreigner on this soil. Then again, it truly does not matter because what he did during that very moment of folly caused us enough grievances already. So there is no need for us to now turn it into bitterness by rejoicing in his plight and predicament. Being vengeful just means stirring more hatred and truly there is already enough of that going on around the world. Let it be known that we take pride ourselves as Muslims who are raised to never do onto others what we do not want others to do onto us. And …. That we do not hate but rather we seek to put the wrong to be right. We may have lost a fatherly figure but we certainly do not want to take that same role figure away from his family. For now, just let this case be best decided by the laws and regulations within our country because no amount of time or years spend in jail or for whatever amount of fine imposed can ever equate to losing the loved one we buried last week. 💔

Previous post

Previously on Aug. 21, Mohammed Nafis wrote an earlier Facebook post on the case, calling the culprit an “irresponsible person” and “murderer”.

He also said that even if justice was meted out, Nasiari is a father figure who could never be replaced.

He described the heart-wrenching moments when Nasiari’s heartbeat stopped in the ICU, and how the family had to relive the incident over and over again during the course of the investigation.