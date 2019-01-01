fbpx

Man arrested for allegedly throwing wine bottle from Outram condo, killing 74-year-old man

Police reportedly went door-to-door to question the residents.

Sulaiman Daud | August 30, 11:12 am

A man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a killer litter case that resulted in the death of a 74-year-old man, Nasiari Sunee.

An Australian, Andrew Gosling, was arrested and will be charged soon, according to The Straits Times on Aug. 30,

Attended a housewarming party

Nasiari, a delivery man by profession, was at Spottiswoode 18 condominium in Spottiswoode Park on Aug. 18 for a housewarming party with his family.

Nasiari’s daughter told ST that they heard two “thuds” before realising that their father was on the ground and bleeding from the head.

They then saw an intact glass bottle nearby.

Nasiari was taken to Singapore General Hospital, but died on Aug. 19. He was buried on Aug. 20.

Man, 74, dies after glass bottle allegedly thrown from Outram condo hits his head

Police investigated condominium residents

ST reported that the police went door-to-door of the Spottiswoode 18 condominium to ask if residents had been drinking wine.

They showed residents a picture of an Italian wine bottle, and also asked if residents would be willing to provide fingerprint samples.

Top image by HuyenLy Nguyen from Google Maps.

