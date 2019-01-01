fbpx

Metro at Centrepoint closing down

Goodbye.

Belmont Lay | August 27, 10:09 pm

Metro will close its flagship department store at The Centrepoint in September 2019.

It has been operating as the mall’s anchor tenant for five years.

Its last day would be on Sept. 15.

Metro will have two other department stores in Singapore at Paragon and Causeway Point.

Mall quiet

Metro occupies six floors.

Its departure is impending as it is currently running clearance sales of up to 85 percent.

There is no word if existing staff will be transferred to the two other stores.

Decathlon will be replacing Metro at The Centrepoint in 2020.

Centrepoint has been a shadow of its former self.

At least eight units are vacant in the mall.

Crystal Jade Kitchen and toy store The Better Toy Store, have moved out in the last three months.

Times Bookstores and TianPo Jewellery are among the tenants that will also move.

More plans to rejuvenate

A spokesman for The Centrepoint told The Straits Times it has plans to introduce an “experiential retail concepts with new lifestyle offerings”, in line with the larger rejuvenation of the Somerset precinct as a youth hub.

A spokesperson for The Centrepoint said the mall is planning co-working services and new products and experiences.

Details will be announced later.

The Centrepoint underwent a S$50 million revamp three years ago.

The 36-year-old mall included a raft of dining options.

Its previous anchor tenant, Robinsons, vacated in 2014.

Robinsons The Heeren is located just a stone’s throw away.

Footfall has fallen over the years, despite The Centrepoint being connected directly to Somerset MRT station via underground linkways.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

