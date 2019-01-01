Decathlon replacing Metro at The Centrepoint in 2020

Metro at The Centrepoint will close its flagship store in September 2019.

Advertisement

It was the mall’s anchor tenant for the past five years.

Decathlon to replace Metro

Decathlon, a sporting goods giant from France, will be taking Metro’s place, according to a Straits Times report.

A Frasers Property Singapore spokesperson revealed that the outlet is slated to open in the first half of 2020.

It is unclear if Decathlon would occupy the entire six-floor premises.

However, the store will reportedly feature virtual simulations and augmented reality components.

This will allow consumers to try out products under simulated real-life conditions.

Advertisement

Decathlon Singapore’s managing director Nils Swolkien told ST that they will host regular sports events, such as yoga and zumba classes, at The Centrepoint.

Sports demonstrations and talks are expected to be held within the mall as well.

First outlet in Orchard Road district

The store will be the first Decathlon outlet in the Orchard Road district.

Currently, there are four physical experience Decathlon stores in Singapore located at Stadium, Joo Koon, Bedok and City Square Mall.

Decathlon also has two other click-and-collect stores at Holland Village and Novena.

Advertisement

Top photo via Instagram usy333 & Paragon