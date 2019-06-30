Yishun power outage caused by contractor damaging cable

Power was cut off to parts of Yishun on Friday, June 21 after a third-party contractor damaged a cable.

SP Group revealed in a media statement the cause of at least one power outage in the afternoon.

Afternoon outage

Electricity supply was disrupted at 4.31pm.

It was fully restored 23 minutes later.

A contractor had damaged the cable while carrying out works in the area, SP Group said.

Problems may persist

Some customers may continue to experience localised interruption.

If that happens, customers may require assistance from a licensed electrical worker to get their buildings’ internal network reset.

First outage in the morning

Yishun suffered an outage earlier on the same day in the morning.

SP Group warned of that disruption at about 9.45am in a Facebook post.

Supply to several HDB blocks Yishun Street 43 was disrupted at 9am.

It was fully restored an hour later, said SP Group in an updated Facebook post.

It did not provide a reason for the disruption, saying that it was investigating the cause.

Officers deployed immediately

The second outage saw SP Group officers “immediately deployed” to the affected areas to restore supply “as quickly and safely as possible”.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank the public for their patience,” SP Group said.