Blackout in Yishun as electricity supply to certain areas in estate cut off

With the lights out, it's less dangerous.

Mandy How | June 21, 05:22 pm

Parts of Yishun currently have no electricity.

Complaints of the phenomenon have surfaced within the last half an hour on Twitter and Instagram.

Users are reporting that traffic lights and at least one lift is not functioning.

One coffee shop appears to be affected as well.

Some residents living in blocks with numbers in the 200s have taken to Twitter as well.

It appears whole blocks are affected:

From SP Group’s tweets, a similar blackout had occurred just this morning.

Another describes the blackout as “massive”:

SP Group has confirmed on Facebook that electricity supply to parts of Yishun was disrupted at 4:31pm today.

Officers have been deployed and the company is working to restore the supply.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Alex Cheah/Twitter

