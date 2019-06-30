Blackout in Yishun as electricity supply to certain areas in estate cut off

Parts of Yishun currently have no electricity.

Complaints of the phenomenon have surfaced within the last half an hour on Twitter and Instagram.

Users are reporting that traffic lights and at least one lift is not functioning.

One coffee shop appears to be affected as well.

Yishun power outage. Kopitiam, traffic lights and lift all down. pic.twitter.com/zwYAnKBvzr — Alex cheah (@11May1995) June 21, 2019

Yishun Blackout uh krkn HAHA — A.m. (@aimanmazliii) June 21, 2019

Some residents living in blocks with numbers in the 200s have taken to Twitter as well.

It appears whole blocks are affected:

i am at blk 243 Yishun Ring Road. we just lost power at 4.30pm. Entire block. 🙁 — dolite61 (@dolite61) June 21, 2019

287 Yishun Avenue 6 no electricity. Kindly assist to check as no one picks up the hotline number when called. — KA (@amin_kailash) June 21, 2019

From SP Group’s tweets, a similar blackout had occurred just this morning.

Another describes the blackout as “massive”:

Holy shit a massive blackout in yishun — Khairi (@khaiwhybye) June 21, 2019

there’s a blackout in the office and i joked asking “is it bc we’re in Yishun” and it turns out yes, yes it’s bc we’re in Yishun bc the whole area was affected lol what even is Yishun this place feels like another dimension — atika🍌 (@aaatiikaaa) June 21, 2019

SP Group has confirmed on Facebook that electricity supply to parts of Yishun was disrupted at 4:31pm today.

Officers have been deployed and the company is working to restore the supply.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Alex Cheah/Twitter