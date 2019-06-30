fbpx

US President Trump makes threats all the time, but doesn’t make good on them all

Still, his threats can't be dismissed easily.

Kayla Wong | June 22, 06:59 pm

US President Donald Trump is arguably one of the most unconventional leaders the country and the world have ever seen.

Over the course of his presidency, he has made countless threats to pressure the targeted parties to do what he wants them to do.

For instance, he threatened tariffs on Mexican goods should Mexico fail to stop illegal immigration crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

The threat was later averted when both countries struck a deal.

While he has mostly backed down on his threats, he followed through with some others, making his course of action unpredictable.

Here are some examples of threats he made.

China

Trump threatened on Monday, June 10, that should Chinese President Xi Jinping fail to meet with him at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, he would slap further tariffs on Chinese goods, reported CNBC.

In addition, the increase in tariffs will go into effect “immediately”.

Most recently, he tweeted on Tuesday, June 18, that he spoke with Xi on the phone, and that they both agreed to extend their meeting at the G20 summit.

Chinese state media Xinhua was quick to point out that the White House was the one who initiated the phone call, not Beijing.

The meeting, if held, will end a month-long standoff that started when Trump slapped further tariffs on Chinese exports, which China retaliated against with its own set of tariffs.

However, experts think it will be hard for both leaders to have a breakthrough at the summit, due to deep differences over trade and technology issues that have no easy solution.

North Korea

In his debut speech at the United Nations in September 2017, Trump threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea should its leader, Kim Jong Un, continue with his nuclear ambitions.

However, he later said he “fell in love” with Kim after the two first met in a historic summit in Singapore in June 2018.

“He wrote me beautiful letters, and they’re great letters,” he said at a rally a few months later.

However, things did not go as well when both leaders met for a second time at Hanoi, Vietnam.

The meeting ended prematurely, with both leaders failing to produce a joint statement.

International agreements Trump pulled out of

Trump pledged during his presidential campaign he would withdraw the U.S. from both the Paris climate agreement and the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

He proceeded to do so for both, pulling the U.S. out of the TPP shortly after taking office in 2017, and announcing in June 2017 the U.S. would be withdrawing from the Paris climate accord.

Also, while he hesitated initially on walking away from the Iran nuclear deal, he later announced in May 2018 he was going through with it.

Critics say by pulling the U.S. out of such international agreements, he is sabotaging international efforts to deepen cooperation, as well as creating room for China to expand its influence in the region.

Does not follow through with all threats

However, although he has threatened repeatedly to leave the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), the military alliance that includes the U.S. and several European countries, he has yet to do so.

Similarly, he has made threats to pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) — the trade pact the U.S. has with Canada and Mexico.

But that has not come to pass.

Instead, he is going to sign a new NAFTA deal with the other two countries.

Furthermore, despite saying he wants to pull American troops out of Asia — much to the horror of South Korea and Japan — he still has not done so.

Trump’s threats should not be dismissed easily

According to Axios, while Trump does not follow through with his threats all the time, the times when he did proved he is capable of doing so, even against the advice of his advisers.

Therefore, no threat that Trump makes should be immediately dismissed.

