fbpx

Back

Mahathir Mohamad: No need for Azmin Ali to resign over scandal

He said that the video was a deliberate attempt to undermine Azmin.

Sulaiman Daud | June 24, 08:11 pm

Events

Music Day Out 2019

30 June 2019, 1630h-1930h

Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage

Upsurge

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said there’s no need for Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali to resign over the sex video scandal.

On June 24, speaking to reporters after the Asia Oil and Gas conference, Mahathir said according to The Star:

“No, there is no necessity simply because in other countries people do something.

I know in one country if a plane crashes in the airfield, the minister of transport resigns or throws himself out of a building but it is not our way.”

Allegations of sex with a Minister

PKR Santubong Youth Chief Haziq Aziz claimed that he and Azmin were the couple having sex in a series of videos that have been released to the Malaysian media and others.

Azmin has denied the allegations.

On June 23, Haziq challenged Azmin to sue him for defamation, if he was confident of his innocence.

Man challenges M’sian minister he allegedly had gay sex with to sue for defamation

Mahathir speculated that the scandal was a deliberate and targeted attempt to undermine Azmin. He said:

“I don’t think he is so stupid as to do that and get caught in a picture (videos) like that. I think somebody is out to bring him down.”

Advanced technology

Mahathir was responding to questions from the reporters related to a statement made by A. Kadir Jasin, a veteran journalist and current politician.

Kadir, who as of April 2019 happens to be a member of the Supreme Council of Mahathir’s party, PPBM, listed examples on his blog of of politicians in other countries who had resigned after being implicated in scandals.

Mahathir said that due to advances in technology, it was easy to fake images of any individual in compromising positions.

Related stories:

M’sian, who claimed he had gay sex with M’sian minister, sacked

Mahathir says he could be in next sex video at the rate M’sia has political sex clips

Top image from Mahathir Mohamad’s Facebook page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, and he lives according to the teachings of Jürgen Klopp. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore actor Steven David Lim describes experience of coming out as gay

The actor has also been in a relationship with his current boyfriend for 5 years.

June 24, 07:50 pm

Jewel Changi Airport urges vigilance after boy gets foot stuck in escalator, rushed to hospital

His foot was brushing along the sides of the escalator.

June 24, 07:22 pm

Shinsuke Nakamura, pro-wrestling's 'Artist', hopes to see Southeast Asians join WWE

The King of Strong Style has some good insights.

June 24, 06:00 pm

World's longest water slide set to open at Penang in Aug. 2019

You'll slide down from the hilltops, cross the forest and then into the theme park.

June 24, 05:38 pm

Volvo cuts into lane at Upper Serangoon Road, results in 2 cars colliding, drives off

Drive safely everyone.

June 24, 05:22 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close