fbpx

Back
﻿

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong walks out of prison & joins protests immediately

And calls for Carrie Lam's resignation.

Andrew Koay | June 17, 05:01 pm

Events

Music Day Out 2019

30 June 2019, 1630h-1930h

Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage

Upsurge

Joshua Wong, the student who became the face of Hong Kong’s 2014 democracy protests, was released from prison on Monday morning, June 17 — only to reappear hours later at the frontlines of the on-going protests in Hong Kong.

Straight back to work

Reuters reported that Wong had told journalists waiting outside the Lai Chi Kok Correctional Institute that he would join the ongoing protests over a proposed extradition law.

He was quoted as saying: “I will join to fight against this evil law”.

His release follows a demonstration on Sunday, June 16, which saw protestors gathered near Hong Kong’s government headquarters.

Organisers have said that two million people attended the protests.

Estimated 1.44 million defiant protesters on Hong Kong streets for 2nd massive Sunday protest

Carrie Lam “no longer qualified”

According to AFP, Wong also called on Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam to resign, saying: “She is no longer qualified to be Hong Kong’s leader”.

“She must take the blame and resign, be held accountable and step down.”

Wong also repeated these sentiments in a tweet:

Spirit and dignity

Commenting on the on-going protests, Wong said that they “showed the spirit and dignity of the Hong Kong people”.

“What we try to do is just through civil disobedience and direct action try and let the whole world, let the international communities to realise that — how Hong Kong people will not keep silent under the suppression of President Xi and the chief executive, Carrie Lam.”

A video of Wong talking to the media shortly after his release can be seen here:

Joining the protests

Wong was later seen joining protesters outside the Legislative Council Complex, where he received a hero’s welcome:

Another video showed Wong addressing the gathered protestors who cheered his words:

2014 Umbrella Movement

Wong had initially been sentenced to three months jail in January 2018 on a contempt charge related to his role in the 2014 Umbrella Movement.

It involved protests that called for more democratic election processes in Hong Kong.

Wong was released on bail six days into his first sentence, pending an appeal.

However, in mid-May this year, a senior judge said that Wong had to return to jail.

His sentence had been reduced to two months as he was only a teenager when he was arrested in 2014.

The reasons for Wong’s early release — he had only served half of his sentence — are unknown.

Top image from Joshua Wong Facebook

About Andrew Koay

Andrew listens to Fall Out Boy's timeless hit song Sugar, We're Goin Down every single day of his life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

WP chief Pritam Singh reveals his father wasn't against him joining an opposition party

As it turns out, Pritam's dad is also a lawyer, served as a judge, and is also a former SAF officer.

June 17, 04:39 pm

Former Cambodian child worker rescued from rubbish dump graduates as valedictorian from Australian university

Inspirational.

June 17, 04:10 pm

Satellite distance-based ERP coming to S'pore in 2020: Pay-as-you-drive system a reality

Consumption-based charging coming.

June 17, 03:48 pm

Photos of camera, cigarette pack & glass bottle found in stomach of dead stingray goes viral

The horrifying scale of pollution.

June 17, 03:26 pm

S'poreans rush to support Yishun Park Hawker Centre curry puff stall that had S$1,064 stolen

Helping a fellow Singaporean, one curry puff at a time.

June 17, 03:22 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close