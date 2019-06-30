Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong walks out of prison & joins protests immediately

Joshua Wong, the student who became the face of Hong Kong’s 2014 democracy protests, was released from prison on Monday morning, June 17 — only to reappear hours later at the frontlines of the on-going protests in Hong Kong.

Straight back to work

Reuters reported that Wong had told journalists waiting outside the Lai Chi Kok Correctional Institute that he would join the ongoing protests over a proposed extradition law.

He was quoted as saying: “I will join to fight against this evil law”.

His release follows a demonstration on Sunday, June 16, which saw protestors gathered near Hong Kong’s government headquarters.

Organisers have said that two million people attended the protests.

Carrie Lam “no longer qualified”

According to AFP, Wong also called on Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam to resign, saying: “She is no longer qualified to be Hong Kong’s leader”.

“She must take the blame and resign, be held accountable and step down.”

Wong also repeated these sentiments in a tweet:

Hello world and hello freedom. I have just been released from prison. GO HONG KONG!! Withdraw the extradition bill. Carrie Lam step down. Drop all political prosecutions! — Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 (@joshuawongcf) June 17, 2019

Spirit and dignity

Commenting on the on-going protests, Wong said that they “showed the spirit and dignity of the Hong Kong people”.

“What we try to do is just through civil disobedience and direct action try and let the whole world, let the international communities to realise that — how Hong Kong people will not keep silent under the suppression of President Xi and the chief executive, Carrie Lam.”

A video of Wong talking to the media shortly after his release can be seen here:

Joining the protests

Wong was later seen joining protesters outside the Legislative Council Complex, where he received a hero’s welcome:

A hero’s welcome from student protesters for Joshua Wong – the young leader of Hong’s Kong’s last pro-democracy protests walked free from prison this morning pic.twitter.com/Ftyif3DUVo — Renae Henry (@renaehenry9) June 17, 2019

Another video showed Wong addressing the gathered protestors who cheered his words:

The crowd at LegCo protest area cheers at the arrival of student leader Joshua Wong – a few hours after he’s released from jail pic.twitter.com/8RSWr7PBl8 — Candice (@rthkcandice) June 17, 2019

2014 Umbrella Movement

Wong had initially been sentenced to three months jail in January 2018 on a contempt charge related to his role in the 2014 Umbrella Movement.

It involved protests that called for more democratic election processes in Hong Kong.

Wong was released on bail six days into his first sentence, pending an appeal.

However, in mid-May this year, a senior judge said that Wong had to return to jail.

His sentence had been reduced to two months as he was only a teenager when he was arrested in 2014.

The reasons for Wong’s early release — he had only served half of his sentence — are unknown.

Top image from Joshua Wong Facebook