Jay Chou & X Japan drummer Yoshiki Hayashi face backlash after posting photos with Jackie Chan

Two celebrities received backlash after posting photos of themselves with actor Jackie Chan on Instagram.

Celebrities take photos with Jackie Chan

On June 12, Taiwanese singer Jay Chou posted the following photo, wishing Chan well for his latest solo album:

And on the same day, the drummer of Japanese visual kei band X Japan, Yoshiki Hayashi, shared that he had a “wonderful dinner” with Chan:

Both photos were taken when Chan was in Taipei, Taiwan to promote his latest solo album, I am Jackie Chan.

Social media backlash

While both celebrities seemed to have enjoyed their time with the well-known martial artist, the comments left on their Instagram pages reflected a different sentiment.

Here are some of the comments left on Chou’s post:

“Hong Kong people won’t like this!”

“(I’m) a bit disappointed.”

“You are my favourite (singer), but I also want to give you a 👎🏻”

While these were left on Yoshiki’s post:

Ignorant regarding extradition bill

These comments came after Chan pleaded ignorance after he was asked on his thoughts about Hong Kong’s now-temporarily suspended extradition bill:

“I only found out yesterday there was a big march in Hong Kong. I don’t know anything about it.”

This sparked a lot of outrage among Hong Kong citizens, especially since Chan hails from Hong Kong.

Chan had also been criticised for his political views in the past.

In 2009, he sparked controversy by saying that Chinese people “needed to be controlled”, according to the Telegraph.

He also called for limits on the right to protest, according to a 2013 Straits Times report.

Apology from Yoshiki

In response to the furore on his Instagram post, Yoshiki has since posted an apology on both his Twitter and Instagram pages on June 14:

However as of June 16, 6:00 pm, Chou has not shared similar posts to his Instagram page.

