Hong Kong man protesting extradition bill dies after falling from mall in Admiralty

A man apparently involved in the Hong Kong protests died on June 15 after falling from the roof of a shopping mall.

Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported that the man had gone up to the rooftop of Pacific Place, a shopping mall in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

He then unfurled a banner that read:

“No extradition to China, total withdrawal of the extradition bill, we are not rioters, release the students and injured, Carrie Lam step down, help Hong Kong.”

Firefighters responded

HKFP reported that according to the police, a security staffer at the mall requested assistance. Other protestors tried to persuade the man not to jump.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) said that the incident took place at around 4:30pm, a short while after Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced that the bill would be suspended.

However, after a stand-off on the rooftop, the man was speaking to a negotiator when he suddenly climbed out to the scaffolding around the mall’s upper floors.

Firefighters rushed forward to secure him, but they failed to do so and he fell to the ground, missing the inflatable yellow cushion which had been set up by the firefighters.

He was taken to Ruttonjee hospital and pronounced dead at 9:34pm, said HKFP, citing a government press officer.

Top image courtesy of XQ Tan.