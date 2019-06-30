S’poreans queue up to 4 hours for Japanese pancakes at VivoCity on cafe’s opening day

If you’re wondering what’s the latest thing Singaporeans are queuing for, this is it.

On June 16, 1pm, Gram Cafe and Pancakes — a brand from Osaka famous for their souffle pancakes — opened their doors to the public.

The cafe was previously embroiled in a copyright fiasco, but the owners subsequently clarified that they were simply franchisees who were not involved in the drama.

Singaporeans remain unperturbed by the news, queueing for up to four hours on the cafe’s opening day just to get a taste of the pancakes, Shin Min Daily News reports.

Even though the store only opened at 1pm, customers arrived as early as 11am, the Chinese daily wrote.

By 1pm, there were about 50 people in the queue.

Gram is known for their Premium Pancakes (S$17.90), which are only available at three timeslots a day — 11am, 3pm, and 6pm.

Only 30 servings are available at each slot.

Other pancake dishes are also available.

According to SMDN, each customer has to order at least a serving of pancakes or a drink, which means that two people cannot order only a portion of pancakes between them.

Dining time in the 38-seater cafe is also capped at one hour.

Arrived before 9am on second day

As for the second day of operations, a spokesperson for Gram revealed that a queue had already formed when staff arrived at 9am.

There was reportedly a “constant queue” through the day.

Even when the Premium Pancakes were sold out, customers were apparently still willing to wait for the other items on the menu.

Top image via Gram Singapore