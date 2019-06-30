fbpx

Back
﻿

S’poreans queue up to 4 hours for Japanese pancakes at VivoCity on cafe’s opening day

Spend more time queueing than eating.

Mandy How | June 19, 06:59 pm

Events

Music Day Out 2019

30 June 2019, 1630h-1930h

Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage

Upsurge

If you’re wondering what’s the latest thing Singaporeans are queuing for, this is it.

On June 16, 1pm, Gram Cafe and Pancakes — a brand from Osaka famous for their souffle pancakes — opened their doors to the public.

The cafe was previously embroiled in a copyright fiasco, but the owners subsequently clarified that they were simply franchisees who were not involved in the drama.

Singaporeans remain unperturbed by the news, queueing for up to four hours on the cafe’s opening day just to get a taste of the pancakes, Shin Min Daily News reports.

Image via Gram Singapore
Image via Gram Singapore

Even though the store only opened at 1pm, customers arrived as early as 11am, the Chinese daily wrote.

By 1pm, there were about 50 people in the queue.

Gram is known for their Premium Pancakes (S$17.90), which are only available at three timeslots a day — 11am, 3pm, and 6pm.

Only 30 servings are available at each slot.

Other pancake dishes are also available.

Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How

According to SMDN, each customer has to order at least a serving of pancakes or a drink, which means that two people cannot order only a portion of pancakes between them.

Dining time in the 38-seater cafe is also capped at one hour.

Arrived before 9am on second day

As for the second day of operations, a spokesperson for Gram revealed that a queue had already formed when staff arrived at 9am.

There was reportedly a “constant queue” through the day.

Even when the Premium Pancakes were sold out, customers were apparently still willing to wait for the other items on the menu.

Top image via Gram Singapore

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Man on SBS Transit bus challenges fellow passenger to a fight, shouts same vulgarity 300 times

No fight happened in the end though.

June 19, 05:42 pm

Severely injured civet had to be euthanised after being abandoned in cage at Bedok

Its injuries were too severe.

June 19, 05:33 pm

Man in S'pore asked to attend interview with LTA at 9:30pm, ends up stranded outside office

Poor dude just wanted to cooperate with the authorities.

June 19, 05:23 pm

Outgoing UK High Commissioner to S'pore says Brexit damaged UK's reputation

The Fall of Singapore seems to be a popular reference for Brits.

June 19, 05:15 pm

Man orders S$7.95 2-piece meal at KFC Hillion Mall, gets box full of sadness instead

This quite sad.

June 19, 05:10 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close